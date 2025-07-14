Atticus Publishing proudly present, Douglas Cole's book 'The Cabin at the End of the World'

In prose poems inspired by Tao, Zen, and modern life, this luminous work reminds us: even the terrible street holds a flower.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the chaotic world where both chaos and contemplations pull at mankind’s way of life, acclaimed poet and writer Douglas Cole publishes The Cabin at the End of the World , a poetic escapism from the world calling men to retreat, reflect and rediscover the quiet transcendence in the common. Best Book Award in Urban Poetry winner, and recipient of an International Impact Award in Poetry, this is Cole’s first excursion into the prose poem, where he constructs dreamlike ruminations that sizzle with mystery and music.Inspired by the Mountains and Rivers poets, Cole spews out a vision of a nature that eclipses humanity, yet paradoxically calls for retreat back into human intimacy, pain, love, and relatedness.David Hinton’s translations of Chinese poetry are what opened something in me,” says Cole. I was drawn to that very idea – particularly in the aftermath of personal chaos and a planet in chaos from the pandemic. This book became my cabin. A view over the map of life from which to ask, ‘What remains when the noise subsides?’”Yet the The Cabin at the End of the World is not an escape — it is coming home. Just as the 12th century Zen poet Ikkyu, Cole refuses to agree that enlightenment should be sought outside life itself: in the lover’s kiss, in revelry and even in grief. The prose poems move from city to wild country, never ceasing, although a quiet current always pulls the reader back into the middle of his or her experience.“There is beauty in the moment that passes” Cole writes. The dreadful street even contains a flower. That’s the heart of this set – a reminder that life, and by extension, poetry, is fleeting, but yet a sacred thing.Douglas Cole is the author of eight highly acclaimed collections of poetry; Drifter, The Blue Island and Western Dream. His first novel The White Field won the American Fiction award and the adapted screenplay won Best Unproduced Screenplay at the Elegant Film Festival. His work has appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Fiction International, The Galway Review and Valparaiso Poetry review to name a few.Cole has won many awards, ranging from Leslie Hunt Memorial Prize to Best of Poetry Award from Clapboard House, to 8 nominations for Pushcart Prize. He also writes the column “Trading Fours” in Jerry Jazz Musician and has published widely within the literary world. He presently lives at the Pacific Northwest.

Douglas Cole on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

