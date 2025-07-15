The Vault - A New Financial Thriller

The Vault, Continues to Reach Top 1% of New Financial Thrillers

The Vault is such an obviously good subject for a thriller.” — Matt Levine, Bloomberg Columnist

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vault, a new book by Wall Street Veteran & former Spokesperson for The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), remains in top 1% of Financial Thrillers six months after its launch on Amazon. Publisher Pen Paper Press announces the launch of an audio version of the book, for this growing market segment.The Vault is a fictional tale of employees at Americlear (aka The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation), who after decades of mistreatment decide to steal $100 million in bearer bonds from the largest securities vault in the world. And as the heist unfolds, Hurricane Sandy slams New York City flooding the Vault and threatening to expose the crime.Matt Levine, Money Stuff Columnist at Bloomberg featured The Vault: “DTCC is a little-known company that owns trillions of dollars of stocks and bonds on behalf of everyone else (in U.S. financial markets) -- it is such an obviously good subject for a thriller.”Yes, it’s true. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy did indeed flood the largest securities vault responsible for $37 trillions in physical assets (stocks, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, bearer bonds, money markets, etc.). DTCC (aka Americlear in the book) claimed in the media that the financial industry suffered no losses.“But author Stuart Z Goldstein imagines an alternative storyline. What if that was not true? What if, when the vault flooded, securities were lost, millions of dollars vanished, and a web of secrets was buried beneath the chaos? Would the public have ever known? Would they have told you? Would fear of reaction by investors and global financial markets force a cone of silence?“The Vault is a story ripped from news headlines. The story has been hailed by critics/bloggers as heart-pounding, filled with shocking twists and moral dilemmas that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” said Alice Sherman, Assistant Director, Pen Paper Press.“Not since Tom Clancy’s Debt of Honor in the 90s, has there been a story about an attack on the U.S.’s financial infrastructure. Except The Vault envisions an attack from within, which no one sees coming or thought possible.“Quite frankly, we’re surprised at the level of excitement that has greeted The Vault. This includes readers from the UK and Germany, who follow U.S. capital markets closely.“We are now offering an audio book option, so readers can download and listen to this book, complementing our eBook, paperback and hard cover versions,” said Sherman.Feedback:Midwest Book Review (MBR), established in 1976, one of the oldest and most respected independent book review companies said, “The Vault draws thriller readers into a story that mixes elements of crime and confrontation with psychological and ethical considerations. A Wall Street vault that holds more riches than Fort Knox becomes the center of plotting, controversy, and the financial heart of America.” The Vault is one of MBR’s top recommendations for Library collections.Publisher Weekly’s Book Life: “One of The Vault’s strengths is its treatment of the immigrant experience, the moral complexities of corporate life and the bonds that tie people together, making this compelling narrative stand out in the genre of financial thrillers. Goldstein weaves a captivating narrative, exploring the complexities of corporate loyalty and the moral dilemmas faced by employees who feel betrayed by their higher-ups.Independent Book Review (IBR): A nail-biting thriller centering on an audacious heist that coincides with a spectacular natural disaster. Goldstein does an excellent job with his antagonists—both plausible and nicely detestable. As The Vault starts to build toward a thrilling conclusion you can’t help but root for the anti-heroes.Reader Views: “The Vault isn’t just a modern-day heist novel. It’s also a story about making things right for people who have been overlooked and underappreciated…I found the concept of this story compelling as it’s not far removed from reality, and honestly, I was rooting for them throughout." — Richard Bist, Author, Book Reviewer for Reader ViewsAbout the Author:BIO: Stuart Z Goldstein served as senior advisor/spokesperson at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) for two decades, serving three CEOs. He’s co-authored two small books in plain English explaining the inner workings of U.S. capital markets that were used in lobbying Congress on the Dodd-Frank legislation, requiring the reporting of credit default swap trades to a centralized trade repository. Before this, he was a spokesperson for American Express and Citicorp/Citibank.Contact: Alice Sherman, Assistant DirectorAlice.penpaperpress@gmail.compenpaperpress@gmail.comAlice@stuartzgoldsteinbooks.comAuthor: Stuart Z Goldsteininfo@stuartzgoldsteinbooks.com

