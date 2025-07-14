Boke Technology Showcases 'SDG Hero' Program at 2025 Global Talent Summit, Highlighting Gamified Education for Future

With its signature “SDGs Game Design” course, the program challenges young participants to design their own games centered around key sustainability themes.

The 2025 Global Talent Summit, held from June 27–28 at the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center, brought together global leaders in talent development, technology, education, and international cooperation. Co-hosted by the Association of Global Talent Organizations (AGTO) and the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), and supported by the Beijing Municipal Talent Bureau and the Tongzhou District Government, the summit focused on the theme: “Strengthening International Talent Exchange and Cooperation, Building a Global Development Community.”

The event welcomed a distinguished lineup of speakers and participants, including experts on global talent mobility, international organization representatives, executives from leading recruitment firms, and policymakers, to explore new models for talent cultivation in the era of artificial intelligence.

One of the standout presentations came from Han Yang, Head of Sustainability Strategy at Boke Technology, who introduced the company’s groundbreaking SDG Hero program. Designed to blend gamification and artificial intelligence to teach sustainable development, the initiative offers a fresh perspective on how education can empower the next generation of global changemakers.

Reimagining SDG Education Through Gamification and AI

Launched in 2021 by the Boke Foundation, SDG Hero is a global initiative aimed at equipping children and youth with knowledge and skills related to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its signature “SDGs Game Design” course, the program challenges young participants to design their own games centered around key sustainability themes — such as climate change, educational equity, and public health, making complex global issues more accessible, engaging, and actionable.

"Gamification taps into young people's creativity, curiosity, and intrinsic motivation," said Yang. "When combined with AI, we can dramatically enhance how SDG education is delivered and absorbed."

To address the challenges of conveying abstract sustainability concepts to young learners, SDG Hero incorporates several AI-driven tools:

• AI Knowledge Conversion: Transforms SDG concepts into child-friendly video content, storybooks, and educator materials.

• AI Course Generation: Automatically generates age-appropriate lesson plans, reducing teacher preparation time.

• AI Cross-Cultural Adaptation: Offers multilingual and culturally adapted content to support global scalability.

Global Reach and Recognition

To date, the SDG Hero program has reached learners in all 34 provincial-level regions across China and expanded to 47 countries worldwide, building a robust online and offline education network. The program has trained over 1,000 gamified education mentors (known as "Game Masters") and engaged more than 60,000 youth participants globally.

In partnership with organizations like UNESCO and the UN Global Compact, SDG Hero is also actively working in regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia to co-develop locally relevant educational resources with grassroots NGOs.

The program has earned international acclaim, with features at institutions including United Nations University and the Harvard China Education Symposium. It has also received awards such as the Public Welfare Annual Project from the Phoenix Media Action League and the Outstanding Contribution Award at the GCA Asia Gamification Design Contest.

Looking Ahead

Yang emphasized that as AI continues to evolve, the future of talent development must prioritize human-centered skills, creativity, cross-cultural communication, and agile problem-solving. The SDG Hero program’s progression from "interest stimulation" to "real-world implementation" is designed to foster precisely these capabilities.

With plans to expand its curriculum and deepen global partnerships, SDG Hero is poised to play a transformative role in reshaping how the world prepares the next generation of talent to lead sustainable change.

For more information, visit: https://sdg.herosdg.com

