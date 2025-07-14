TraXtion and RockED Officially Launch Partnership Across Dealer Network to Drive Training and Revenue Opportunities

TraXtion partners with RockED

Partnership between TraXtion and RockED will enhance training and revenue for dealers

RockED helps make TraXtion onboarding faster and results immediate. It drives revenue and transparency. This partnership is the missing link for every dealership or service center.” — Brad Kokesh

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraXtion, the leading automotive technology platform specializing in inspection and service automation, has officially launched its strategic partnership with RockED, the premier provider of immersive learning and communication tools for frontline teams. The rollout will include custom TraXtion content delivered through the RockED mobile platform, including modules for service advisors and technicians, a library of best practices, and instant gamification and reporting on completion and certifications by dealership employees.The collaboration between TraXtion and RockED creates higher training engagement and improved service performance, where advisors will be able to confidently present more options to the customer and drive additional sales. The partnership marks a significant milestone in TraXtion’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, and the tools to ensure that teams adopt, master, and execute on that technology with precision and confidence.“This is more than a software integration, it’s a culture shift,” said Brad Kokesh, President & COO of TraXtion. “We’re not just giving dealers a tool, we’re giving them a daily training platform built into their team’s workflow so that the advisors are able to educate the customers on additional needs they may have that in turn drive dealer revenue. RockED helps make TraXtion onboarding faster, processes clearer, and results immediate. It drives revenue and transparency to both fixed and variable departments. This partnership is the missing link for every dealership or service center.”By embedding RockED’s technology directly into its dealer environment, TraXtion now delivers daily video training, best practices, and performance coaching straight to service drives, all within the familiar TraXtion experience. From tire inspections to customer communications, every technician and advisor will be equipped with the knowledge they need regarding TraXtion’s offerings and benefits."At RockED, we continue to expand our network of industry partners to help automotive dealerships drive profitability and navigate complex market changes," said Matthias Stoever, RockED CEO. "Our partnership with TraXtion demonstrates our commitment to provide a scalable, on-demand, micro-learning experience that empowers dealership employees to enhance their operational efficiency."RockEd’s existing tire certification program has already driven measurable success. Participating dealerships have seen a 60% increase in alignment volument and a 16% life in tire gross profit. By applying the same instructional design and delivery strategy to TraXtion’s content, users can anticipate similar performance gains, further amplified by the proven ROI of TraXtion’s equipment and software solutions.To learn more about the collaboration, visit www.traxtion.com About TraXtionTraXtion is the automotive industry’s most advanced service and inspection automation platform, helping dealers and service centers improve transparency, boost tire and service sales, and deliver a superior customer experience. Visit www.traxtion.com About RockEDRockED delivers daily, high-impact training content and communication tools built specifically for automotive fixed operations teams. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and measurable results, RockED transforms how frontline teams learn and perform.

