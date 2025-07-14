ADRN Rises to the Call

We’re witnessing a groundswell of compassion. People are stepping up for Texans from all over the nation..We're honored to help coordinate this effort to bring hope and healing where it’s needed most.” — Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADRN Flood Response Operations in Travis, Williamson, and Kerr CountiesCrisis Cleanup Now Open for Affected Families; Volunteers and Supplies Mobilizing Across Central TexasDate of Incident: July 4, 2025Current Phase: MobilizingADRN Phase of Activation:Mobilizing– Volunteer/staff deployedResponse in progress (cleanup, call center, distributions)As ADRN continues to respond across Central Texas, our thoughts remain with families in New Mexico and North Carolina who are grieving the loss of loved ones from recent disasters. Here at home, our teams have officially transitioned from the monitoring phase to full mobilization in Travis, Williamson, and Kerr counties, where floodwaters have claimed lives and left entire communities in crisis.Search and rescue operations have concluded in Kerr County, and ADRN teams are now supporting the cleanup and recovery efforts alongside local churches and partners. A formal request from a Kerrville state representative led to the rapid deployment of ADRN volunteers and resources across multiple neighborhoods beginning Friday, July 11.In Travis and Williamson Counties, ADRN received clearance from the Texas Department of Emergency Management TDEM on the night of Thursday, July 10, to begin relief coordination and volunteer activation.A Resource Center is now confirmed for launch at Round Mountain Baptist Church, serving as the official hub for survivor assistance in the Sandy Creek area.“We’re witnessing a groundswell of compassion,” said Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN. “People are stepping up for Texans from all over the nation.. We are honored to help coordinate this effort to bring hope and healing where it’s needed most.”Coordinated Multi-County EffortADRN’s efforts provide critical relief across Williamson, Travis, and Kerr counties, including:● Volunteer cleanup and muck-out● Distribution of hygiene kits, gift cards, and food● Earthmoving and debris removal operations● Emotional and spiritual care from trained volunteers with extensive training in individual crisis intervention● Flyer distribution and home visits to identify remaining unmet needs (Williamson County)● Resource and recovery coordination with state and local agenciesVolunteer Signup:ADRN is actively coordinating volunteers across multiple counties. Those interested in serving can sign up at: adrn.org/centraltexasflood Donations:Monetary gifts remain a top need, as survivors face immediate needs for emergency financial assistance, along with financial support needed for long-term recovery.Additionally, we’re collecting cleanup supplies and hygiene kit supplies through our Amazon Wishlist.Donate at: adrn.org/centraltexasfloodHow the Public Can Help:- Pray for families affected and for the coordination and safety of responders- Give financially: adrn.org/centraltexasflood- Volunteer: adrn.org/centraltexasflood- In-kind Resources: adrn.org/centraltexasfloodAbout ADRNThe Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors, individuals, and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to short and long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.Media ContactAlistair PerumalSenior Director of AdvancementAustin Disaster Relief Network347-654-1111alistair@adrntx.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.