U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market to Reach USD 863.6 Million by 2035, Driven by Strong Demand Across Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas

Analysis of U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

The U.S. carbon dioxide market is forecast to reach USD 863.6 million by 2035, up from USD 451.5 million in 2025. During the forecast period, the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by rising demand across key sectors, including food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, and healthcare.The increasing demand for carbon dioxide across various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and oil and gas, is a key driver of market growth. Carbon dioxide is a versatile industrial gas used in applications such as carbonation of beverages, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and medical procedures, making it indispensable in multiple sectors.The growing emphasis on industrial efficiency and sustainability has significantly boosted the adoption of carbon dioxide in various applications. In the food and beverage industry, carbon dioxide is widely used for carbonating soft drinks, beer, and sparkling water, as well as for food preservation and freezing. The rising popularity of packaged and processed foods, coupled with consumer demand for carbonated beverages, has fueled the need for high-purity carbon dioxide. Additionally, the oil and gas sector relies heavily on carbon dioxide for EOR, where it is injected into oil reservoirs to enhance extraction efficiency, particularly in mature oil fields.Carbon dioxide is also critical in the healthcare industry, where it is used in medical procedures such as laparoscopy and as a respiratory stimulant. The increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in medical technology have further driven demand for medical-grade carbon dioxide. Moreover, the growing focus on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions is creating new opportunities for the carbon dioxide market, as captured CO2 can be repurposed for industrial use.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7469 "Innovations in carbon capture technologies and sustainable production methods are pivotal for meeting the rising demand for carbon dioxide while addressing environmental concerns. Companies must invest in advanced purification and recycling processes to ensure a steady supply of high-quality CO2," opines a Fact.MR analyst.US Carbon Dioxide Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report highlights robust growth in the US carbon dioxide market, driven by increasing industrial applications and advancements in production technologies. The food and beverage sector dominates the market, accounting for a significant share due to the widespread use of CO2 in carbonation and food processing. The rise of eco-friendly practices, such as carbon capture and utilization, is a key trend shaping the market. Additionally, the adoption of liquid CO2 for industrial cooling and dry ice for transportation and storage is gaining traction. However, challenges such as high production costs and regulatory restrictions on CO2 emissions may hinder market growth.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The US carbon dioxide market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2035.* The food and beverage industry accounts for 42.7% of the market share in 2024, driven by carbonation and food preservation applications.* The oil and gas sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2035, fueled by enhanced oil recovery techniques.* Liquid carbon dioxide holds a dominant market share of 48.3% in 2024, owing to its versatility in industrial applications.* The healthcare segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing use of CO2 in minimally invasive surgeries.* The market in the Midwest region, led by industrial activity in states like Texas, accounts for 35.6% of the US market share in 2024.* High production costs and environmental regulations pose challenges to market expansion.US Carbon Dioxide Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the US carbon dioxide market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde plc, Air Liquide, Messer Group, and Praxair Technology, Inc. These companies focus on expanding production capacities and investing in carbon capture technologies to meet growing demand. Strategic partnerships with food and beverage manufacturers and oil and gas companies are common to secure long-term supply contracts. Smaller players often collaborate with industry leaders to leverage advanced technologies and enhance their market presence. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, regulatory compliance, and efficient distribution networks.US Carbon Dioxide Market Key Companies Profiled:* Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.* Linde plc* Air Liquide* Messer Group* Praxair Technology, Inc.* Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.* Carbonic Systems, Inc.* Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.* EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc.* Reliant GasesBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/us-carbon-dioxide-market US Carbon Dioxide Industry News:* In April 2023, Linde plc announced the expansion of its CO2 production facility in Texas to meet growing demand from the oil and gas sector.* In August 2023, Air Liquide partnered with a leading beverage manufacturer to supply high-purity carbon dioxide for carbonation processes.* In February 2024, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. launched a new carbon capture initiative to repurpose CO2 for industrial applications, aligning with sustainability goals.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global electroceramics market is valued to be US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 15.0 billion by the end of 2033.The global market for agricultural sprayers has reached a value of US$ 2.14 billion in 2023. About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

