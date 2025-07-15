WhiteOnWhite – Malaysia’s Favourite Online Florist Launches Elegant 2025 Summer Collection of Fresh Bouquets

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhiteOnWhite, a name synonymous with elegance and timeless floral design, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 Summer Collection, featuring fresh, handcrafted flower bouquets now available online and in select Malaysia city shops. As a trusted florist in Malaysia, WhiteOnWhite continues to deliver premium flowers with a personal touch, tailored for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and everyday expressions of love.This year’s Summer Collection is a celebration of colour, creativity, and warmth. With vibrant hues inspired by tropical mornings, romantic sunsets, and carefree days, the new range introduces a fresh take on seasonal flowers using only the finest blooms sourced locally and internationally. Every bouquet is designed to evoke emotion and create lasting impressions, whether sent as a gift or enjoyed as a personal indulgence.“At WhiteOnWhite, we believe every bouquet tells a story,” said a spokesperson for WhiteOnWhite. “Our 2025 Summer Collection was designed to bring joy, calm, and connection through thoughtfully crafted arrangements. Whether you’re celebrating a major milestone or simply brightening someone’s day, these blooms are meant to make every moment unforgettable.”Introducing the Summer 2025 Flower CollectionThe Summer Collection includes over 20 new floral arrangements, blending modern aesthetics with classic elegance. Key highlights include:- Sunbeam Serenade – A radiant mix of sunflowers, yellow roses, and eucalyptus, perfect for uplifting someone’s mood.- Blush Breeze – Soft pink peonies and hydrangeas in a pastel arrangement ideal for romance and appreciation.- Tropical Dawn – A bold, exotic bouquet featuring heliconias, orchids, and birds of paradise for a Malaysian summer vibe.- White Haven – A minimalist white bouquet for those who appreciate simplicity, purity, and understated charm.Each flower bouquet in the Summer Collection is wrapped using WhiteOnWhite’s signature eco-conscious packaging, combining sustainability with luxury presentation.Serving Every Malaysia City With Style and SpeedWhether you're in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Shah Alam, Johor Bahru, or any major Malaysia city, WhiteOnWhite ensures fast, reliable delivery straight from their city-based florist shops or central fulfillment hub. With convenient same-day delivery available, customers can send spontaneous surprises or plan ahead for special events.This wide coverage and logistics capability have helped WhiteOnWhite establish itself as a top-tier online florist in Malaysia, trusted by thousands for both personal and corporate orders.“What sets us apart is not just our flowers – it’s the full experience,” said the WhiteOnWhite team. “From the ease of ordering on our website to the moment the bouquet arrives at someone’s doorstep, we take care of every detail.”WhiteOnWhite: More Than Just a FloristSince its founding, WhiteOnWhite has focused on combining beauty with reliability. Every arrangement is created by experienced florists who understand the balance between modern trends and timeless floral design. More than just an online store, WhiteOnWhite also offers floral styling for events, weddings, and corporate environments, supported by a growing number of florist shops in Malaysia.As Malaysia’s go-to flowers and bouquet destination, the brand has earned loyal customers for its commitment to freshness, elegant packaging, and heartfelt service.Eco-Friendly, Customer-Focused, Always FreshWhiteOnWhite remains committed to sustainability, using biodegradable wraps, recyclable materials, and water-saving floral foam in many of its arrangements. Each flower bouquet is delivered with a hydration pack to maintain freshness during transit.Customer support is available 7 days a week, and every order includes a customizable card to personalize each delivery. Whether you’re celebrating Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, or a simple Sunday, WhiteOnWhite has a bouquet for every moment.Shop the Collection Online or Visit Our Malaysia City ShopsThe full Summer 2025 Collection is now available at “ https://whiteonwhite.co/my/ ” with new bouquets added every month. Customers can also visit select Malaysia shops to view samples, place orders, or speak to a florist in person.About WhiteOnWhiteWhiteOnWhite is an award-winning online florist in Malaysia, known for its stylish bouquets, seasonal collections, and exceptional customer service. From romantic roses to modern dried arrangements, the company blends creativity with professionalism to offer beautiful flowers for all of life’s special moments.Website: https://whiteonwhite.co/my/

