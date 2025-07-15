BeyondReach Joins Forces with Bridgepointe Technologies to Expand Access for the Hard-to-Reach

BeyondReach supports Trusted Advisors by solving the most complex connectivity challenges across the nation.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeyondReach, a leading provider of managed connectivity solutions for hard-to-reach locations, announced today a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, one of the nation's leading tech advisory firms. This collaboration empowers Bridgepointe’s extensive strategist ecosystem with a purpose-built solution for clients operating in rural, remote, and underserved markets.With this agreement, BeyondReach continues its mission to make “the impossible” possible, delivering secure, scalable, and fully managed internet where traditional providers fall short.“Bridgepointe is a respected force in the channel, and this partnership is a major step forward for our team,” said Tim Kasparek, Director of Channel Sales at BeyondReach. “We built this company to serve the underserved. Now, with Bridgepointe’s reach and reputation, we’re bringing that mission to an even wider audience of strategists and customers.”For Bridgepointe’s strategists, the partnership opens doors to a previously unavailable category of solutions: connectivity where others say no. Whether clients are running multi-site operations in rural areas, launching pop-up locations, or struggling with limited infrastructure, BeyondReach delivers.“We’ve long been committed to giving our strategists every advantage to win and retain business,” said Brian Leonard, VP of Channel Marketing and Alliances, Bridgepointe Technologies. “Adding BeyondReach to our supplier portfolio helps us solve a critical problem, bringing reliable service to the edges of the network where many providers can’t or won’t go.”The partnership was facilitated by The Channel Standard, a go-to-market advisory firm dedicated to helping suppliers accelerate growth in the TSD and Trusted Advisor space.“It’s exciting to see a supplier like BeyondReach continue to gain traction in the channel,” said Eric Brooker, Founder of The Channel Standard and fractional Channel Chief at BeyondReach. “This agreement with Bridgepointe adds another layer of credibility, and momentum, to their journey.”Joint go-to-market initiatives, enablement resources, and onboarding activities are already underway to activate the partnership across Bridgepointe’s strategist community.About BeyondReachBeyondReach connects the impossible. Built for the most challenging locations, BeyondReach is a managed connectivity provider delivering secure, scalable, and fully supported internet solutions to rural, remote, and underserved markets. Leveraging every available access technology, from fiber to LTE to satellite, BeyondReach ensures your business stays online, no matter where you are. Learn more at www.beyondreach.com/partners About The Channel StandardThe Channel Standard is an industry-leading advisory firm dedicated to helping suppliers build relevance and drive revenue within the TSD and Trusted Advisor communities. Learn more at www.thechannelstandard.com

