ToldYou Co. Launches 'Report Data,' an AI Platform to Help Facebook Advertisers Maximize ROI

Advanced AI diagnostic system helps Facebook advertisers optimize campaigns and maximize return on investment with data-driven insights.

SHIBUYA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToldYou Co ., a pioneering advertising technology company, today announced the official launch of "Report Data" ( 報數據 ), an innovative AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize Facebook advertising performance analysis and budget optimization.Founded by renowned digital marketing expert Yu-Ting Chiu ( 邱煜庭 ), known in the industry as "Teacher Black," the platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with comprehensive Facebook Marketing API integration to deliver unprecedented insights for digital advertisers.Addressing Critical Pain Points in Facebook AdvertisingFacebook advertising has become increasingly complex, with advertisers struggling to optimize their campaigns effectively. Traditional analytics tools often provide data without actionable insights, leaving marketers to interpret complex metrics manually. Report Data solves this challenge by providing AI-powered diagnostic recommendations that transform raw data into strategic action plans."Most advertisers are drowning in data but starving for insights," said Yu-Ting Chiu, Founder and CEO of ToldYou Co. "Report Data doesn't just show you numbers—it tells you exactly what to do next to improve your advertising performance."Three Core Services for Complete Campaign Optimization1. Facebook Ads Health Check-Real-time AI analysis of Facebook ad account performance.-Comprehensive health scoring system comparing actual vs. target metrics.-Detailed recommendations for daily spend, purchase rates, ROAS, and click-through rates.-Multi-language support (Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese).2. Budget Calculator (廣告預算計算機)-Intelligent budget allocation based on target revenue and conversion rates.-Integration with Google Analytics for enhanced data accuracy.-Currency conversion support for global campaigns.-ROAS optimization recommendations.3. Campaign Planner (活動預算規劃師)-Strategic campaign planning with AI-powered insights.-Period-based budget allocation optimization.-Industry-specific benchmarking and recommendations.Advanced AI Technology StackReport Data leverages cutting-edge technology including:-OpenAI GPT-4 Integration: For generating personalized, actionable recommendations.-Facebook Marketing API v19.0: For real-time data extraction and analysis.-Multi-Currency Support: Automatic currency conversion for global campaigns.-Secure OAuth Authentication: Enterprise-grade security for Facebook account access.Proven Results for Digital AdvertisersThe platform's AI diagnostic system has already demonstrated significant improvements for beta users:-Hero Post Identification: Automatically identifies top-performing ads with the highest outbound click rates.-Budget Optimization: Pinpoints underutilized campaigns and provides specific scaling recommendations.-Conversion Funnel Analysis: Detailed breakdown of view-content to purchase conversion paths.-ROAS Enhancement: Strategic audience targeting suggestions based on high-performing ad sets.Industry Expert LeadershipYu-Ting Chiu, known as "Teacher Black" in the digital marketing community in Taiwan, brings over a decade of Facebook advertising expertise to the platform. As a recognized thought leader in performance marketing, Chiu has helped thousands of businesses optimize their digital advertising strategies across Taiwan and Japan markets."The future of advertising is not about having more data—it's about having smarter data interpretation," Chiu explained. "Our AI doesn't replace human strategy; it amplifies it by providing the insights that would take hours to discover manually."Comprehensive Security and Privacy ProtectionReport Data maintains the highest standards of data security:-JWT-based Authentication: Secure token management for user sessions.-OAuth 2.0 Integration: Standard-compliant Facebook account authorization.-Data Encryption: All sensitive information encrypted in transit and at rest.-GDPR Compliance: Full compliance with international data protection regulations.Multi-Language Global ExpansionThe platform currently supports three major markets:-Traditional Chinese: Primary market for Taiwan advertisers.-English: International market expansion.-Japanese: Strategic focus on Japan market growth.Pricing and AvailabilityReport Data is now available with flexible pricing options, including a free tier for basic health checks and a Pro membership for advanced AI diagnostics. Advertisers can register immediately at https://eccal.thinkwithblack.com using Google OAuth to access the platform's AI-driven insights.Industry Impact and Future DevelopmentThe launch represents a significant advancement in advertising technology, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses that previously lacked access to enterprise-level analytics tools. Report Data democratizes advanced advertising insights, making sophisticated AI analysis accessible to advertisers of all sizes. Future developments include Instagram integration, automated campaign optimization, and predictive analytics.About ToldYou Co.ToldYou Co. is a cutting-edge advertising technology company focused on AI-powered marketing solutions. Founded by digital marketing expert Yu-Ting Chiu, the company specializes in developing intelligent tools that help businesses optimize their digital advertising performance across Asian markets.Media ContactToldYou Co.Email: backtrue@thinkwithblack.comWebsite: https://eccal.thinkwithblack.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.