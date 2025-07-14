Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$3.75 Million for The Crown Jewel of Bend, Oregon

Auction closes live 24 July in cooperation with Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker Bain via the firm’s online marketplace

The location, land attributes & site amenities make this one of the most extraordinary properties in the Pacific Northwest.” — Jen Bowen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$3.75 million for an exclusive compound in the picturesque mountain town of Bend, Oregon. Listed for US$9.99 million with Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker Bain, the exceptionally crafted modern style home offers panoramic, 360-degree views including seven snow-capped mountains of the Cascade Mountain range. Bidding is now open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live online 24 July. Bidders can still register to bid at ConciergeAuctions.com.

“The location, land attributes & site amenities make this one of the most extraordinary properties in the Pacific Northwest. You won’t find another like it in Bend, ever.” said listing agent Jen Bowen. “Similar sized properties with parallel land characteristics 12 minutes from the city don’t exist. The peace is uninterrupted, the site plan is flawless, and I’ve yet to see a visitor who didn’t leave speechless.

Bend, Oregon is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Offering direct access to hiking and biking trails, alpine lakes, rivers, ski mountains, fresh mountain air scented with sage and pine, abundant golf courses, and a temperate climate.

This exclusive gated estate includes a 6,321 sq ft main residence with five ensuite bedrooms and six bathrooms, detached caretaker’s quarters and guest pods. Outdoor amenities feature a poolhouse with separate his-and-hers facilities and an entertaining pavilion with a commercial kitchen, pizza oven, fire pit, and bar seating. The property is bordered by Bureau of Land Management land on two sides, ensuring privacy and no traffic noise.

Auto & art collectors will love the 10,000 sq ft climate-controlled shop with space for 20+ vehicles plus additional storage rooms. The estate also includes a 2,100 sq ft recreation center overlooking a 1 acre stocked pond, a full-sized sand volleyball court, and a shooting range. For gardeners, there’s a lavender field, a fully automated greenhouse, and fenced pastures for livestock or hobby farming.

Designed by Mussa & Associates and built by local craftsmen, the home features expansive windows that bring in natural light and offer stunning mountain views. High-end touches include radiant floor heating, touchless New Zealand pocket doors in the master suite, and a 40 kW Tesla solar system with battery backup. All outbuildings have metal roofs and metal siding. The house has fireproof cement siding for durability and ease of maintenance. The house is served by the grid but can easily run off-grid.

“We’re pleased to be bringing this sensational property to auction with Jen Bowen,” said Carolyn Wright, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “This masterpiece was designed with entertaining and comfort in mind. Every amenity is offered and the setting is unmatched in both beauty and location. The property offers the ultimate in adventure, amenities, and privacy without sacrificing location.”

Located in Central Oregon, Bend offers premier outdoor living with 65 miles of urban trails, championship golf, luxury resorts, and a vibrant arts scene. Surrounded by Deschutes National Forest, residents enjoy alpine lakes, rivers, and over 370 trails for biking, hiking, and OHV. The Deschutes River runs through town & Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort provides six months of top skiing and snowboarding. Bend also features farm-to-table dining and numerous award-winning restaurants.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography and video credit Justing Ewing.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.