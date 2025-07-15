Studio Lea Celebrates 15 Years with Maui Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Intentional, Values-Driven Design

Studio LEA founder and principal designer Cory Decker, leading with intention, clarity, and 15 years of design excellence.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As uncertainty continues to shape our daily lives, creating spaces that offer genuine comfort, stability, and emotional refuge has become an essential priority. Recognizing this need, Studio Lea commemorates its 15th anniversary by expanding with a new location in Kīhei, Maui, deepening its commitment to intentional, meaningful interior design. Founded in 2010 by principal designer and U.S. veteran Cory Decker , Studio Lea has earned a reputation for translating client values into timeless, functional spaces. With over 250 projects completed across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors, the firm’s work reflects an evolving approach—one rooted in sustainability, simplicity, and personalized care.“Fifteen years in, this isn’t just about celebrating longevity—it’s about expanding the impact of intentional design,” says Decker. “Our Maui studio represents a natural evolution of what we do best: crafting spaces that support the emotional and physical well-being of the people in them.”A Milestone Anchored in Meaningful GrowthThis moment of expansion arrives at a time when more individuals and businesses are seeking design that goes beyond aesthetics. Studio Lea’s process centers on lifestyle alignment—creating flow, balance, and grounded energy in each room. While the firm has always championed comfort and intention, the cultural appetite for “ease of living” is now more mainstream than ever.From integrating natural textures and optimized layouts to sourcing locally and specifying materials that support air quality, Studio Lea’s process continues to evolve with the times. The new Kīhei studio allows the team to bring that same energy and personalized approach to a region known for its deep connection to the land and spirit of place.“Maui has long been a source of inspiration for us,” says Decker. “The way people live here—close to nature, focused on connection—perfectly mirrors our values as a studio. This new location isn’t just a second office. It’s a full extension of who we are.”Studio Lea’s Signature Design EthosStudio Lea’s signature style is defined not by trends, but by a consistent set of principles:Ease of Living:Designs prioritize clear flow, purposeful use of space, and functionality without sacrificing elegance.Client-Centered Process:Every space is a co-creation—grounded in deep discovery and informed by the client’s lifestyle, goals, and values.Sustainable Sourcing:Studio Lea emphasizes environmental responsibility through low-impact materials and partnerships with local craftspeople and makers.Well-Being in Practice:While the firm has always embraced wellness in its design ethos, this takes the form of clean air, natural light, and emotional harmony.The result is a portfolio that feels cohesive but never repetitive—each project tailored, each detail deliberate.Maui Expansion: What’s AheadLocated in Kīhei on the island of Maui, the new Studio Lea location will offer full-service design support, from new construction to renovations and furnishing. The team has already begun building relationships with local artisans, vendors, and builders to ensure projects are rooted in regional knowledge and cultural respect.Maui’s rise as a destination for hybrid work and intentional living makes it an ideal match for Studio Lea’s next chapter. As clients across the country rethink how their spaces support mental clarity, family life, and personal growth, Studio Lea continues to position itself at the forefront of that conversation.Recognized ExcellenceStudio Lea’s design leadership has not gone unnoticed. The firm has received multiple “Best of Houzz” accolades , and most recently, the 2024 Chrysalis Award for Best Kitchen Design. These achievements reflect more than aesthetic excellence—they represent trust, consistency, and a deep understanding of how to design for real life.An Invitation to CollaborateStudio Lea welcomes media inquiries, community partnerships, and client consultations at both its Denver headquarters and new Maui office. Whether you’re building a forever home or planning a commercial space, Studio Lea brings intention and artistry to every phase of the design journey.About Studio Lea:Founded in 2010, Studio Lea is a veteran- and women-owned interior design studio offering full-service design for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Known for blending modern aesthetics with personalized, intentional design, the firm works with clients nationwide to create spaces that elevate how people live and feel every day.For more, visit www.studio-lea.com

