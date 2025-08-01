Love & Joy Family Clinic Celebrates 1st Year, Sees Upticks in Screening, Healthier SG Sign-Ups & Child Immunisations

Love & Joy Family Clinic greets families with a promise of compassionate care

Love & Joy Family Clinic is about to celebrate one year since Family Physician Dr Roger Teo assumed full ownership and rebranded the practice.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love & Joy Family Clinic, a Clementi clinic committed to relationship-centred primary care, is about to celebrate one year since Family Physician Dr Roger Teo assumed full ownership and rebranded the practice. “We have expanded its health screening portfolio, enrolled nearly 500 residents in Healthier SG, helped more patients meet their chronic-disease targets and administered an increasing number of childhood vaccinations in the Sunset Way neighbourhood.” according to Dr. Roger Teo.

Background and Ownership Transition

The practice opened in October 2023 as Virtue Medical Clinic (Sunset Way) and became Love & Joy Family Clinic in August 2024, retaining its single-doctor model while joining the National University Health System Primary Care Network. The name change reflects the clinic’s stated ideal of “one family doctor for life”, anchoring care around continuity and trust.

Growth in Preventive Screening and Healthier SG Enrolment

Internal records show a rise in participation across clinic-based, home-based and hormonal-profile screenings. Demand was spurred by patients seeking early detection for cardiovascular risk factors, metabolic disorders and cancers. Preventive momentum was further reinforced by Healthier SG, the national initiative pairing residents aged 40 and above with a family doctor.

From February 2024, scheme participants gained new medication and consultation subsidies under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, making family-practice follow-up comparable in price to polyclinic visits. Nearly 500 residents have selected Love & Joy as their anchor clinic since sign-ups began, according to the practice’s registry.

Advancing Chronic-Disease Management

Structured reviews for hypertension, type 2 diabetes and dyslipidaemia recorded measurable improvements: more than 300 enrolled patients reached tighter blood-pressure, glycaemic or lipid goals during the anniversary year. The clinic attributes these outcomes to personalised medication adjustments, digital reminders and lifestyle counselling integrated into each Healthier SG care plan.

Expanding Childhood Immunisation Reach

Love & Joy has also extended its preventive focus to younger patients. Administration of vaccines included in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule rose compared with the previous year. Under the government’s Vaccination and Childhood Development Screening Subsidies, eligible Singaporean children receive nationally recommended vaccines at little or no cost when delivered in Community Health Assist Scheme clinics such as Love & Joy. Parents commonly coordinate developmental-screening appointments to coincide with each vaccination, supporting timely follow-up and allowing the practice to monitor milestones alongside immunisation status.

Service Portfolio

The clinic provides comprehensive general-practice consultations, acute-illness care, chronic-disease optimisation, preventive health screening, men’s and women’s health reviews, sexually transmitted infection testing, weight-management counselling, travel and adult immunisations, disability assessments accredited by the Ministry of Health and tele-medicine for suitable follow-ups. Childhood services include developmental assessments, vaccination and a PaedsENGAGE programme designed to make paediatric visits child-friendly and educational.

Plans for Year Two

The clinic intends to deepen its preventive-care focus through enhanced digital tools, broader patient-education initiatives and closer ties with community partners. Plans under consideration include expanding tele-health options, introducing new formats for health-literacy sessions and collaborating with neighbourhood organisations to widen access to vaccinations and screenings. Further details will be announced as the second-year programme unfolds, with the overarching aim of supporting residents in taking proactive steps toward better health.

About Love & Joy Family Clinic

Love & Joy Family Clinic is an independent general-practice clinic located at Block 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-24, Singapore 120105. Led by Dr Roger Teo, the practice emphasises preventive health, long-term doctor–patient partnership and accessible chronic-disease care. It offers Healthier SG enrolment, subsidised screenings and vaccinations under national schemes, and a full range of GP services for every life stage.

