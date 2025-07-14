Rezilient Health opens third St. Louis CloudClinic, reinforcing position as region's fastest-growing healthcare startup

Direct primary care model delivers cost savings for employers while expanding access to same-day medical services

Opening our third St. Louis location demonstrates our commitment to this market and validates the tremendous demand for our direct primary care model.” — Danish Nagda, CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezilient Health , St. Louis's fastest-growing healthcare startup, today announced the opening of its third CloudClinic location in Sunset Hills, serving the South County, St. Louis area. The innovative facility, opening in mid-July 2025, represents the company's continued rapid expansion following a successful $10 million Series A funding round last year.The new Sunset Hills CloudClinic brings Rezilient's revolutionary CloudClinic model to South County, joining existing St. Louis area locations and supporting the company's aggressive growth trajectory. With four additional clinics planned to open nationally over the next 6-12 months, Rezilient has doubled its headcount in the last six months to meet surging demand from employers seeking cost-effective healthcare solutions."Opening our third St. Louis location demonstrates our commitment to this market and validates the tremendous demand for our direct primary care model," said Danish Nagda, CEO and co-founder of Rezilient Health. "Our employer partners are seeing dramatic cost savings while their employees receive unprecedented access to comprehensive healthcare services."Innovative technology-enabled care modelRezilient's CloudClinics feature a unique hybrid care delivery system that combines remote physician expertise with on-site medical support. The facilities utilize digitally connected medical tools that remote healthcare providers control in real-time, assisted by trained on-site medics who facilitate patient care and operate specialized equipment.This technology-enabled approach allows Rezilient to deliver the full spectrum of primary, urgent, and specialty care services while maintaining cost efficiency and ensuring clinical outcomes above the 90th percentile against key in-person primary care benchmarks. Patients receive same-day access to comprehensive healthcare without the traditional barriers of scheduling delays or geographic limitations to specialist care.On-site medics are specially trained to operate this equipment and facilitate patient interactions, ensuring that the technology enhances rather than replaces the human element of healthcare delivery. This model allows Rezilient to maintain consistent care quality while achieving the operational efficiency necessary for its direct primary care pricing structure.Proven success with St. Louis employersThe direct primary care model has gained significant traction among St. Louis area employers who are seeking alternatives to rising healthcare costs. Current Rezilient customers include John Henry Foster, Cosmos Corp, Shaefer Autobody, Woodard, and SCCAD, among other leading regional companies."Our employer partners pay one simple per-member-per-month fee that covers comprehensive primary, urgent, and specialty care for their employees," explained Jeff Gamble, COO and co-founder. "This predictable cost structure, combined with easy access to preventative care, helps employers avoid the thousands of dollars in downstream healthcare costs associated with chronic conditions and emergency interventions."Substantial cost savings for employersThe direct primary care model addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing employers today: rapidly escalating healthcare costs. By providing employees with immediate access to no-cost preventative care, employers using Rezilient's services report significant reductions in expensive emergency room visits, specialist referrals, and chronic disease management costs."We're seeing our employer partners save thousands of dollars per employee annually while also reducing their year-over-year insurance premium increases," noted Nagda. "When employees can access preventative care immediately without copays or deductibles, they address health issues before they become expensive chronic conditions."The model has proven particularly effective for companies looking to control healthcare spending while improving employee satisfaction and retention. Employees benefit from comprehensive care access without the financial barriers typically associated with traditional insurance models.Rapid growth trajectoryRezilient's expansion reflects the broader market demand for innovative healthcare delivery models. The company's $10 million Series A funding round, completed last year, has fueled aggressive growth plans that extend beyond the St. Louis market. The four additional clinics planned for the next 6-12 months will establish Rezilient's presence in new geographic markets while serving as a foundation for continued national expansion.The company has doubled its workforce in the last six months, adding clinical staff, technology specialists, and business development professionals to support its growth trajectory. This hiring surge has made Rezilient one of the most visible examples of St. Louis's thriving healthcare innovation ecosystem.Community and economic impactThe Sunset Hills location will serve employees from several regional companies. The clinic's presence in South County strengthens Rezilient's ability to serve existing customers while attracting new employer partners throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area."This third location gives us comprehensive coverage of the St. Louis market and positions us perfectly for continued growth," said Nagda. "We're not just expanding our footprint – we're demonstrating that innovative healthcare delivery can be both clinically excellent and economically sustainable."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.