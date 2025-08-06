Love & Joy Family Clinic Brings Advanced Liquid-Biopsy Health Screening to Clementi Residents

Love & Joy Family Clinic announced an expansion of its screening offerings that strengthens the practice’s cancer screening and preventive-care capabilities.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love & Joy Family Clinic, a Clementi GP clinic committed to preventive primary care, announced a significant expansion of its health screening offerings that strengthens the practice’s cancer screening and preventive-care capabilities. Patients can book LucenceINSIGHT™ Multi-Cancer Early Detection, a single-tube blood test that screens for genomic signals from up to fifty different cancers, and the clinic has started offering Lucence's new TripleRISK™ liquid-biopsy. TripleRISK measures age- and lifestyle-related clonal haematopoiesis (CH) mutations in blood cells to estimate an individual’s future risk of heart attack, stroke and blood cancers, while providing a clear baseline for tracking how that risk changes over time.

Earlier detection for a wider range of cancers

LucenceINSIGHT is produced by Singapore–US precision-oncology company Lucence. "LucenceINSIGHT™ Multi-Cancer Early Detection, a single-tube blood test that screens for genomic signals from up to fifty different cancers" stated by Dr. Roger Teo. In line with Healthier SG’s emphasis on proactive health measures, the assay uses proprietary next-generation sequencing to analyse circulating tumour DNA fragments found in a routine blood draw. 80.9 percent sensitivity and 99 percent specificity, and four panel sizes let clinicians choose between screening five, seven, twelve or fifty tumour types, covering common solid tumours as well as several rarer cancers. Introducing this minimally invasive option means Clementi residents can obtain advanced genomic testing close to home without visiting a hospital-based specialist centre.

Growing local uptake

A soft launch in March sparked steady month-on-month growth in liquid-biopsy appointments. Medical Director Dr Lim Wei Sheng reports that several early-stage tumours have already been detected, giving patients more treatment choices and better prognoses. He notes that offering comprehensive genomic screens within a family-practice environment removes one of the biggest practical barriers to early detection by making prevention convenient for everyday patients.

Working to keep testing affordable

Price remains the chief hurdle to widespread adoption, so the clinic is negotiating bundle rates with Lucence and preparing Medisave-claimable packages. An initial discount of fifteen percent on the entry-level INSIGHT 5 panel takes effect immediately. Tiered pricing for larger panels and combined cardio-oncology bundles will be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

TripleRISK: a window on cardiovascular and haematologic risk

Lucence lists TripleRISK in its publicly available test portfolio. The forthcoming service analyses CH mutations that accumulate with ageing and lifestyle exposures such as smoking and obesity. Carriers of these mutations experience roughly twice the rate of atherosclerotic cardiovascular events and a substantially higher likelihood of progressing to acute myeloid leukaemia.

Actionable reporting

TripleRISK reports quantify clone size and mutation profile, translating these data into a numeric risk score that clinicians can explain easily. The result provides a baseline against which patients and their doctors can measure the impact of quitting smoking, optimising cholesterol, adding anti-inflammatory therapy or making other lifestyle changes. The clinic will pair each report with personalised follow-up that may include dietetic counselling, exercise prescriptions and referral to cardiology or haematology when indicated.

Public-health perspective

Current national guidelines mandate routine screening for only five cancers. Community access to multi-cancer blood tests therefore broadens the preventive net, particularly for working adults who struggle to attend multiple imaging appointments. Simultaneously, recognition of CH as an independent cardiovascular risk factor positions TripleRISK as a valuable complement to traditional lipid and blood-pressure checks, enabling general practitioners to stratify risk with greater precision. Early intervention through genomics also aligns with Healthier SG objectives to extend healthy life expectancy across the population.

About Love & Joy Family Clinic

Located at Sunset Way, Love & Joy Family Clinic delivers comprehensive primary-care, vaccination and preventive-health services to families across West Coast and Clementi. The practice emphasises evidence-based medicine, transparent pricing and compassionate care, and is one of the first general-practice clinics in Singapore to integrate both LucenceINSIGHT and TripleRISK liquid-biopsy testing into routine health screening.

Love & Joy Family Clinic

Block 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-24, Singapore 120105

Tel: +6320 3830

Email: hello@lovejoyfamilyclinic.sg

https://www.lovejoyfamilyclinic.sg/

