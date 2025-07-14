Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of July 14, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry will hold a hearing called "Safeguarding U.S. Agriculture: The Role of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN)."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit will hold a hearing called "Financing Farm Operations: The Importance of Credit and Risk Management."

Appropriations

On Monday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Monday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Bill.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Tuesday, July 15, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Bill.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, July 17, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill for FY 2026, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill for FY 2026, and the updated report on the Interim Suballocation of the Budget Allocations for FY 2026.

Armed Services

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, July 15, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee markup of H.R. 3838 , the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (Rogers).On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Antisemitism in Higher Education: Examining the Role of Faculty, Funding, and Ideology."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Safe Workplaces, Stronger Partnerships: The Future of OSHA Compliance Assistance."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Energy & Commerce will hold a full committee business meeting

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a markup called "The SCORE Act - Standardizing Name, Image, and Likeness."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Legislative Proposals to Maintain and Improve the Public Health Workforce, Rural Health, and Over-the-Counter Medicines."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Beyond the Blue Bin: Forging a Federal Landscape for Recycling Innovation and Economic Growth."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Dodd-Frank Turns 15: Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "U.S. Policy on Investment Security."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "HOME 2.0: Modern Solutions to the Housing Shortage."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, July 15, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Breaking China’s Chokehold on Critical Mineral Supply Chains.”

On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called “FY26 State Department Posture: Management and Resources.”

On Wednesday, July 16, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Management Family FY26 Budget Posture Hearing.”

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Surveillance, Sabotage, and Strikes: Industry Perspectives on How Drone Warfare Abroad Is Transforming Threats at Home.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability and the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a joint hearing entitled “Case by Case: Returning Parole to Its Proper Purpose.”

On Wednesday, July 16, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled “An Inside Job: How NGOs Facilitated the Biden Border Crisis.”

Judiciary

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Bankruptcy Law: Overview and Legislative Reforms."

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "How Leftist Nonprofit Networks Exploit Federal Tax Dollars to Advance a Radical Agenda."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Artificial Intelligence and Criminal Exploitation: A New Era of Risk."

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled "Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Recovery Under PROMESA and the Road Ahead."

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 1945, the America’s National Churchill Museum National Historic Landmark Act (Onder)

H.R. 2290, the World War II Women’s Memorial Location Act (Dingell)

H.R. 2306, the Adams Memorial-Great American Heroes Act (Moolenaar)

H.R. 4285, the Semiquincentennial Tourism and Access to Recreation Sites (STARS) Act (Maloy)

Rules

On Monday, July14, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act (Emmer)

H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (Hill)

S. 1582, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (Sen. Hagerty)

H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 (Calvert)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Protecting Lives and Property: Harnessing Innovative Technologies to Enhance Weather Forecasting."On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "A Voice for Small Business: How the SBA Office of Advocacy is Cutting Red Tape."On Tuesday, July 15, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup on the following measures: On Wednesday, July 16, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Transportation’s Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request."

On Monday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA Office of Information and Technology Organizational Structure and Priorities.”

On Tuesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing titled “Right Time, Right Place, Right Treatment with VA Community Care.”

On Wednesday, July 16, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled “Path of Purpose: Restoring the VA VR&E Program to Effectively Serve Veterans.”

Ways and Means