Collegiate Solar Car Teams Shine at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2025

University of Illinois, Polytechnique Montreal take home top honors at premier solar car competition

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF) has announced the culmination of the highly anticipated Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) 2025, held this past July 3-5 at the National Corvette Museum (NCM) Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Ky. The 25th anniversary of this premier collegiate solar car competition showcased exceptional engineering, strategic endurance, and the future of sustainable transportation from over 30 collegiate teams across North America.The three-day endurance event saw teams push their solar-powered vehicles to their limits on the 3.15-mile Grand Full Course. The competition highlighted not only endurance, speed, and reliability but also innovative energy management and adaptability to challenging track conditions.The University of Illinois and Polytechnique Montreal took home the top honors in the Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) and Multi Occupant Vehicle (MOV) classes, respectively. Notably, the University of Washington took home Rookie of the Year honors for passing scrutineering – the crucial process where the solar cars undergo rigorous inspections before being allowed to compete – in their first-ever appearance, an outstanding achievement for a first-year team. This was a record-breaking year for the event with 34 teams arriving at the track for scrutineering, the highest number ever, with several new teams participating in scrutineering for the first time."We are incredibly proud of all the collegiate teams that participated in the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2025 and would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and of course the talented students who helped make the event possible,” said Gail Lueck, Event Director and Operations Director at IEF. “Their dedication, innovation, and perseverance truly embodied the spirit of this competition, demonstrating the capabilities of both the solar powered vehicles and tomorrow’s leaders who designed and built them. More than just a celebration of 25 years since the first FSGP, we also celebrate a record-breaking year with more teams arriving at the track for scrutineering than ever before in this experiential learning brainsport!”See below the full list of winners from the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2025:Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) ClassThe winners of the SOV class were determined by the car that drove the most laps while only charging from the sun once the race began. Winners included:First Place: University of Illinois, completing an impressive 223 laps (702.5 miles)Second Place: University of Stanford, completing 212 laps (667.8 miles)Third Place: Florida Polytechnic University, completing 175 laps (551.25 miles)Fastest Lap: Oliver Tumbel from the University of Florida recorded the fastest SOV lap at 4:23.170 (43.77 mph).Multi Occupant Vehicle (MOV) ClassThe winners of the MOV class were determined by a scoring formula that includes miles driven, the number of people in the car, average speed, and the total external non-solar charging during the event. Winners included:First Place: Polytechnique Montreal, earning a winning score of 148.4 with 222 lapsSecond Place: Appalachian State, securing a score of 42.7 with 227 lapsThird Place: Georgia Institute of Technology, finishing with a score of 11.7 and 55 laps.Fastest Lap: Eduard Podaru from Polytechnique Montreal achieved the fastest MOV lap with a time of 5:09.328 (37.2 mph).Special Recognition AwardsSeveral teams were also recognized for their outstanding efforts and achievements beyond the track:Rookie of the Year: University of WashingtonMost Improved: Florida Polytechnic UniversityFastest Egress: Illinois State UniversityPerseverance: University of the PacificAesthetics: Western Michigan UniversityAbe Poot Teamwork Award: Appalachian State UniversityCapacitance Award: University of California, IrvineAltair ChallengeThe Altair Challenge offered teams a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and other prizes. The Altair Challenge is designed to push the analysis and optimization skills of competing teams to new heights, tasking them with the re-design of a given part using only the provided Altair tools.Participating teams worked over three days to design the best FSGP-compliant roll cage for the provided Altair chassis. Winners included:Grand Prize ($10,000): University of British ColumbiaSecond Place: University of FloridaThird Place: McMaster UniversityJudges Choice Lightest: Purdue UniversityJudges Choice Hottest: Western OntarioMathworks AwardMathworks is the longest running sponsor of the IEF. This year Mathworks awarded a $500 prize to the University of Florida team for the best use of a Mathworks product by a solar car team.For detailed lap counts and further information on the event, visit here The FSGP 2025 was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including title sponsor Electrek, as well as Altair, AESC, Blue Origin, MathWorks, Generac, and Retrospec.FSGP, American Solar Challenge Set to Return in 2026FSGP will return in 2026, as well as the American Solar Challenge (ASC), a competition to design, build, and drive solar-powered cars in a cross-country time/distance rally event which takes place every other year. Dates and locations for both events will be announced at a later date. Interested participants can contact the ASC for more info.About the Innovators Educational FoundationInnovators Educational Foundation (IEF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that organizes solar car events in the United States, including the American Solar Challenge and the Formula Sun Grand Prix. These events provide hands-on, multi-disciplinary learning opportunities for college students, fostering innovation in solar-powered transportation.

Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2025 Recap

