ONYX Insight Completes Campaign for ScottishPower Renewables at East Anglia ONE

Scottish Power's East Anglia One wind farm

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONYX Insight, an independent provider of Predictive Analytics and Engineering Services for the wind industry, has solidified its leading position in the offshore wind market following a successful inspection campaign for ScottishPower Renewables at its flagship 714 MW East Anglia ONE site.The campaign included comprehensive inspections of 102 SGRE 7MW turbines alongside shadow condition monitoring services for a data-driven approach. ONYX Insight’s European Engineering team executed thorough WTG walkdowns, major component inspections, and ongoing condition monitoring services. Up to 5 engineers worked on-site at any given time, supported remotely by condition monitoring engineers.East Anglia ONE, 43km off the coast of Suffolk, England, is a significant contributor to the United Kingdom’s 2050 net-zero target, producing enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of around 700,000 homes annually.Alex Pretty, Lead Project Manager at ScottishPower Renewables added: “Completion of this comprehensive inspection campaign was a critical milestone for East Anglia ONE – our flagship offshore windfarm. It was great to have ONYX on board as a trusted partner.“The data and insights they provided have been incredibly helpful in giving our technical experts a comprehensive understanding of the health of our assets. ONYX’s know-how, flexibility, and collaborative approach played a big part in making the campaign a success. Most importantly, everything was done safely and to the high standards we expect of our suppliers.”Oliver Leach, Business Development Manager UK & Nordics of ONYX Insight, commented: “As offshore wind ambitions continue to grow, the size and complexity of turbines also increase. ONYX Insight is ideally placed to support operators and provide much-needed confidence in turbine reliability. Shadow monitoring not only assures the long-term future of assets, but also actively minimises potential unplanned downtime with optimised replacement schedules for major components."“Through our provision of Advanced Sensing, Software & Analytics, and Engineering & Consulting services, we cover all bases for partners to ensure full asset coverage. We’re proud to have completed this work with ScottishPower Renewables at East Anglia ONE, delivering our comprehensive suite of services for such a key site within the UK renewables sector.”ENDSNotes to editorsAbout ONYX InsightONYX Insight empowers wind asset owner-operators to predict the unpredictable and manage their fleets with confidence. Trusted by seven of the top ten global wind owner-operators and selected by GE Vernova as their sole onshore CMS provider, we deliver predictive analytics software, advanced sensing CMS, and engineering expertise to optimise turbine performance across 28,000 turbines in 35 countries. With over 10,000 sensing units deployed, our award-winning solutions enable clarity, control, and commercial value throughout the wind turbine asset lifecycle.

