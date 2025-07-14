A Big Win for Roofmaster Ottawa Inc: ThreeBestRated® Crowns It as One of Ottawa’s Top Roofing Contractors for 2025!
We deeply value this award. Our dedication to excellence and our team’s relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction have been instrumental for us to achieve this feat.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roofing industry is not like other industries. It demands precision, local weather adaptability, proactivity, technical knowledge and a deep understanding of local regulations. After all, every roof is not just a structure, but a long-term investment that protects homes and families for years. That’s why the role of a roofer carries significant responsibilities.
Be it a renovation or a new build, choosing an experienced roofing professional is essential to ensure the investment in the roofing system truly lasts. Ottawa residents are in good hands with one of the city's most respected roofing companies—Roofmaster Ottawa Inc. ThreeBestRated® has presented them with the 2025 Award of Excellence in recognition of their exceptional customer service and business acumen.
“We deeply value this award. It represents the trust our clients place in us. Our dedication to excellence and our team’s relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction have been instrumental for us to achieve this feat,” said Kershan, the owner of the company.
What Makes Them a Top Player in the Industry?
Founded by John and Rukshan Bulsara and now led by their sons, Kershan and Arzan, Roofmaster Ottawa proudly stands as a family-owned company and has served Ottawa and its surrounding areas since 1981. Both brothers remain actively involved in every aspect of the project ensuring nothing but the best.
It is a multiple award-winning company and has a skilled crew with over 200 years of combined experience that always guarantees the best possible services for their clients. All of their crew members are committed to working closely with their clients to ensure their requirements are met. With years of dedication to superior customer services, the team has earned…
>> Finalist for the BBB Torch award twice
>>Consumer Choice awards seven times
>> Award of Merit from the City of Vanier.
Roofmaster Ottawa has so far completed over 17,000 jobs in the region which has earned them 200+ five-Star ratings across various social media platforms. Their happy stories from their satisfied customers highlight the team’s consistency and excellence.
One customer said, “We're very happy with the entire process of having our roof reshingled. They answered my (many) questions patiently and thoroughly. The work crew worked hard from beginning to end and were polite and professional. They gave particular attention to detail when it came to cleaning up afterwards. No nails or shingles left laying around. A+ on Better Business Bureau too. Would highly recommend them. ”
Another person’s comment goes like this, “Roofmaster recently installed new shingles and snow guards on my residence. At the outset I received excellent advice on product selection and assistance in getting the project underway. Installation was truly professional, completed within two days, clean up was thorough. Overall a clear 10 out of 10 worthy of a high recommendation. My appreciation to Alberto and his team.”
There are numerous such comments that reflect Roofmaster Ottawa’s genuine impact on their community. Shingle Roofing, Metal Roofing, Flat Roofing, Rooftop Snow & Ice Removal, Roofing Repairs, Roofing Inspections, Commercial Roofing and Masonry Work are the services covered by the team. They also offer Free estimates and warranty on both workmanship and materials. For more information, contact Roofmaster Ottawa’s team at roofmaster.ca.
