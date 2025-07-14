Zazoon AG: What Companies Need to Know About NIS2 – And Why GRC Is Now Business-Critical

zazoon AG

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union’s new NIS2 Directive (Network and Information Security Directive 2) marks a significant regulatory turning point for cybersecurity. With broader applicability and stricter requirements than its predecessor, NIS2 obliges companies across multiple sectors to rethink their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) infrastructure—immediately. Zazoon AG , a Swiss global provider of next-generation GRC software, supports organizations in transforming regulatory burdens into strategic advantages.The NIS2 Shift: From IT Problem to Boardroom PriorityNIS2, which came into force in January 2023 and must be implemented by member states by October 2024, expands its scope beyond critical infrastructure. It now applies to a wide range of medium and large enterprises in sectors such as:- Energy, transport, healthcare, water- Digital infrastructure and IT services- Public administration, research, and spaceThe directive mandates:Structured risk management for cyber and information securityIncident reporting within 24 hoursA company-wide cybersecurity strategyBoard-level accountabilityAudits and documentation obligationsFailure to comply can result in severe penalties, reputational damage, and personal liability for executives.How Zazoon Helps Organizations Achieve NIS2 ComplianceZazoon’s GRC platform is specifically designed to address modern regulatory frameworks—including NIS2—through an integrated, AI-driven approach. It enables companies to:Map and monitor IT and cyber risks centrallyAutomate compliance tracking with regulatory obligations and reporting timelinesAssign and follow up on protective and corrective measuresProvide full audit trails and documentation to satisfy regulatorsEstablish clear accountability across departments and leadership levels“NIS2 changes the game. It’s not just about IT anymore—governance, risk, and compliance must work together to build digital resilience,” says says Head of Operations of Zazoon AG. “We help companies embed security at the core of their operational and strategic processes.”Key Steps for Companies NowAssess NIS2 applicability: Are you covered under the directive?Perform a gap analysis: Identify compliance and security weaknesses.Define clear responsibilities: Ensure leadership is informed and involved.Upgrade GRC systems: Can your system handle real-time compliance demands?Raise awareness: Train teams and align your organization with the new standard.Why Early Adopters Gain Competitive AdvantageNIS2 is more than a regulatory hurdle—it is a chance to position cybersecurity and governance as a competitive differentiator. Organizations that act now and implement scalable, intelligent GRC systems are not only better prepared for audits—they gain speed, resilience, and trust in the digital economy.About Zazoon AGZazoon AG is a Swiss-based provider of intelligent, scalable GRC software solutions tailored to the needs of regulated industries. The Zazoon platform combines automation, real-time monitoring, and AI-powered insights to enable effective management of compliance, risk, and organizational responsibility.Contact for press inquiries:

