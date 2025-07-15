Retirepreneur Launches to Help Retirees Build Businesses and Embrace Flexible Opportunities

Curt & Shari Roese

Digital platform offers free newsletter, courses, and membership to help adults over 55 launch businesses or find flexible remote work opportunities

Retirement isn’t the end - it’s the beginning of your next chapter. Retirepreneur helps you build it with confidence.” — Curt Roese, Founder & Retired CFO

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if retirement wasn't about slowing down, but about building something meaningful? Founded by retired CFO Curt Roese, Retirepreneur is a new digital platform helping transitional retirees discover entrepreneurship and flexible remote work opportunities designed for their lifestyle.After stepping away from his corporate career in 2023, Roese found himself asking the same question many retirees face: "What's next?" Instead of traditional retirement activities, he craved purpose, autonomy, and a new challenge. His search for resources came up empty."I realized there was nothing out there specifically for people like me—experienced professionals who wanted to build something new, not just fill time," said Roese. "Retirepreneur is the resource I wish had existed when I was figuring out my next chapter."The platform addresses a significant and growing need among retirees. According to a 2023 AARP survey, nearly 60% of retirees are interested in starting a business or pursuing flexible work opportunities, yet many report feeling uncertain about how to take the first steps. Retirepreneur removes that overwhelm with a clear, supportive pathway.The platform offers a clear pathway with resources designed for every stage of the retirement transition:Free Resources: Retirepreneur Weekly : Newsletter delivering practical tools, inspiring second-act stories, and timely insights directly to subscribers* Comprehensive Blog Library : Covers entrepreneurship, flexible work opportunities, financial wellness, purposeful living, and business tools—all written with simplicity and real-world application in mind.* Retirepreneur Biz 101: Free guided course helping adults over 55 navigate key decisions for launching lifestyle-friendly businesses, from identifying strengths to choosing business models that fit retirement goalsPremium Membership: Retirepreneur Hub : $10 monthly membership for experienced adults ready to build their next chapter* Flagship Retirepreneur Biz 201 Course: Advanced business-building tools and strategies* The Flexible Work Roadmap: Complete guide to remote income opportunities* Resource Vault: Downloadable templates and guides for immediate implementation* Monthly New Content: Based on member feedback, with founding members locking in their rate as the library expandsThe membership emphasizes progress over pressure, creating a supportive environment where experienced professionals can build their next chapter with confidence.Roese developed and refined Retirepreneur through the University of Florida's Master of Science in Entrepreneurship program, where he won the Luby Microgrant and received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in the Big Idea Competition held in April 2025."My wife Shari and I wanted this next chapter to be full of energy, meaning, and connection," said Roese. "Every tool and resource on Retirepreneur reflects that vision—helping people build something that matters to them."About Retirepreneur:The platform serves everyone from corporate executives exploring consulting opportunities to teachers considering online businesses to retirees simply curious about what's possible. Whether users are ready to launch immediately or just exploring options, Retirepreneur offers a welcoming roadmap with zero pressure and plenty of momentum.Retirepreneur is available at www.retirepreneur.com , with free newsletter signup and immediate access to blog resources and the Biz 101 course.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.