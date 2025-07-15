Sangati: A New Compatibility Tool, launched to help users explore Emotional and Sexual Alignment

Complete Compatibility Score and Graphs

India-based Kȧlpȧnecha Karkhana introduces a web app, assessing both emotional and sexual compatibility between two individuals

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotional connection and sexual compatibility are often treated as separate or private aspects of a relationship. Sangati , a new web app developed by India-based Kalpanecha Karkhana, aims to bring both into structured focus. The platform offers a self-guided framework for individuals to assess compatibility across two distinct, yet often interconnected, dimensions.Developed by business and life partners Grishma Varal and Rutwick Bhawsar, Sangati reflects a collaborative effort informed by expert perspectives. Rutwick Bhawsar notes that emotional connection and sexual compatibility are often treated as separate issues or assumed to resolve naturally, despite their interrelation. “Sangati allows users to examine these aspects either individually or together,” he explains.“Sangati”- meaning companionship - is designed not as a dating or matchmaking service, but as a precision-built compatibility calculator that evaluates relationship potential through two dedicated questionnaires: one for emotional compatibility, and the other for sexual compatibility, allowing users to choose the dimensions they want to explore. The platform supports 20 languages, ensuring wider accessibility and inclusivity.Sangati utilizes established psychological frameworks, including the Big Five Personality Test and the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), to assess compatibility. Unlike traditional approaches that focus on individual personality traits, Sangati evaluates the interaction between two individuals as a pair. The assessments cover dimensions such as extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism. These frameworks have been adapted in collaboration with psychologists and mathematicians to maintain scientific validity and account for cultural context.Sangati addresses a topic that is frequently overlooked in discussions about relationships: sexual compatibility. Despite its recognized importance to relationship satisfaction, sexual compatibility often remains unspoken or considered taboo. “It is important for individuals entering a partnership to have a deeper understanding of one another,” says Grishma Varal.After completing the assessments, users receive a compatibility score, expressed as a percentage, based on shared traits and alignment patterns. Scores above 60% are considered indicative of a higher level of compatibility. The platform offers flexibility by allowing users to assess emotional compatibility, sexual compatibility, or both, according to their individual preferences. “The aim isn’t to match people for the sake of it,” notes Grishma. “Sangati is intended to help individuals reflect on their emotional and sexual alignment with a potential partner, regardless of whether they’re seeking something casual, committed, or undefined.”Sangati is now live after over a year of research, development, and user testing. Accessible via any web browser, the platform has been developed with B2B integration in mind. “At the heart of Sangati is real engineering - precision, privacy, and purpose. We didn’t just build a compatibility tool, we built a platform that respects human complexity and keeps users in control,” says Steven Bengtson, Chief Technology Officer of Sangati. “This isn’t another gimmicky app; it’s scientific, secure, and unapologetically honest. That’s what modern tech should be.”User privacy is central to the platform’s architecture. No personal data is shared, and responses are protected using secure encryption protocols. Key features include inclusive sexual preference options, consent-focused interaction design, and QR-based result sharing for in-person interactions.Sangati offers an introspective tool for those navigating modern relationships. In a landscape shaped by rapid digital connection and shifting norms, the platform presents a structured, evidence-informed approach to understanding compatibility across emotional and physical dimensions. “From the land bold enough to give the world the Kama Sutra,” Rutwick adds, “we give Sangati Sutra - a modern, respectful, science-backed way of understanding connection.”

