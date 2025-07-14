SoccerFollowers Sports Apparel to Donate Complete Soccer Kits to Local Public Primary School

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, July 20, 2025, management and employee volunteers from SoccerFollowers Sports Apparel will visit Sunshine No. 1 Public Primary School to deliver a special summer gift: 200 new soccer jerseys, 100 professional match balls, 120 pairs of children’s soccer boots, two portable 5-a-side goals, and a full set of protective gear (knee pads, ankle guards, goalkeeper gloves, etc.). The donation marks the latest stop in the company’s “Youth Sports Dream” CSR program, aimed at giving more children access to safe, professional and fun soccer.

Caring for Children with Corporate Heart

Since its founding in 1991, SoccerFollowers Sports Apparel has placed “Sports Change Lives” at the core of its mission. The company follows a “One Made, One Donated” policy: for every 10 products sold, one piece of sports equipment is gifted to a school or community. Over the past five years, more than US$3 million worth of sporting goods have been delivered to 68 schools and 23 community centers, benefiting over 15,000 children.

“Soccer not only strengthens bodies; it teaches teamwork and perseverance,” said Ms. Li Ying, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We want every child to chase their pitch-side dreams in a safe environment, supported by professional gear and our ongoing care.”

From Donating Gear to Delivering Classes

Beyond equipment, SoccerFollowers Sports Apparel will also provide:

- A full-semester “Happy Soccer” curriculum, taught by company volunteers who hold official D-level coaching certificates;

- An annual “Campus Soccer Day” featuring professional players interacting with students;

- A maintenance fund to keep goals, nets and other facilities in long-term service.

School Response

The Principal of Sunshine No. 1 Public Primary School expressed heartfelt thanks: “Limited space and aging equipment have long hindered PE classes. SoccerFollowers’s support fills the gap and ignites the children’s passion for sport.”

Future Commitment

Between 2025 and 2027, SoccerFollowers Sports Apparel will expand the “Youth Sports Dream” program to 100 township schools and invest in research for greener, child-specific sportswear, continuing to safeguard the healthy growth of the next generation.

Media Contact:

Michael Ford – Brand PR Department

Tel: (+1) 720-310-5739

Email: SoccerFollowers@aol.com

Website: https://www.soccerfollowers.org

