Author, Educator, and Retired Nuclear Scientist and Dr. Mary Fran Reed Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired nuclear scientist, accomplished author, and devoted advocate for sustainable energy solutions, Dr. Mary Fran Reed is excited to announce the release of her book, “ATOMIC GREEN: Nuclear Power Can Stop Climate Change.” This timely publication explores the vast potential of nuclear energy as a key solution to the growing threat of climate change.

Dr. Reed, who has spent decades in the field of nuclear science, draws upon her expertise and unique insights to address one of the world’s most urgent challenges—the need for clean, reliable, and sustainable energy. Her book, “ATOMIC GREEN,” is an enlightening exploration that dismantles myths surrounding nuclear power while highlighting its crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and stabilizing energy costs.

The Future of Energy: Nuclear Solutions for a Sustainable World

“The future of nuclear reactors and their capability to help mitigate climate change is the main emphasis of my life’s work,” shares Dr. Reed. “As climate change continues to heat our planet, it is a call to embrace reliable energy sources that provide consistent power without the devastating environmental impact of fossil fuels.”

In “ATOMIC GREEN,” Dr. Reed presents a compelling case for nuclear energy, informed by her extensive scientific experience and a deep commitment to a sustainable future. The book features data-driven insights and powerful illustrations, including graphs that compare the death rates per unit of energy production, showcasing nuclear energy’s advantages over fossil fuels. “While fossil fuels contribute to air pollution and global overheating, adversely affecting many millions every year, nuclear power has proven to be safer and more reliable, with fewer incidents over decades of operation,” Dr. Reed explains. To put this into perspective, in over 18,500 cumulative reactor years of operation across 36 countries, only three major nuclear accidents have occurred.

Understanding the Landscape of Nuclear Energy

Dr. Reed’s career in nuclear science spans multiple prestigious institutions, rooted in her early childhood experiences through her dad’s work at Los Alamos. Later, she had the pleasure of working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories. Her academic journey led her to the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied nuclear chemistry. Her dedication to peaceful applications of nuclear technology, documented in her previous book “Fire and Ice,” underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions in tackling climate challenges.

She shares insights into the advancements in nuclear technology, including small modular reactors (SMRs) that have the potential to provide electricity to remote areas while reducing dependence on pollutive energy sources. These new, inherently safer reactor designs represent a pivotal opportunity to lead the world toward a cleaner future.

Dr. Reed emphasizes the potential of nuclear power to address the vast energy demands posed by contemporary technological advancements, especially Artificial Intelligence. Industries, including Big Tech and cryptocurrency, are increasingly turning to nuclear solutions to power data centers and critical infrastructure safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

“Nuclear energy offers a powerful tool in our environmental arsenal,” Dr. Reed articulates. “By incorporating nuclear energy into our broader power mix, alongside renewables such as solar and wind, we can significantly reduce carbon footprints and ensure a resilient energy supply.”

Navigating the Path Forward

In “ATOMIC GREEN,” Dr. Reed is candid about the challenges facing nuclear energy proliferation and the critical need for effective regulatory frameworks that prioritize safety without stifling progress. Her comprehensive analysis includes policy recommendations, underscoring the vital role of informed decision-making bodies that remain unattached to financial interests.

As governments and industries worldwide acknowledge the urgency of addressing climate change, Dr. Reed’s insights offer a valuable resource for policymakers, scientists, environmentalists, and the public alike.

About Mary Fran Reed, PhD

Dr. Mary Fran Reed is a distinguished nuclear scientist, author, and fervent advocate for sustainable energy solutions. Her works, including the highly regarded “Fire and Ice” and a distinctive series on ocean cruising, reflect a lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship and scientific innovation. As a recognized expert, Dr. Reed’s career has been marked by her contributions to the peaceful utilization of nuclear technology and her involvement in global discussions on energy and policy.

