Author, Anna Zeng: Blazing New Trails in Higher Education and Literature

Anna Zeng seamlessly integrates her diverse experiences across procurement, authorship, and leadership to inspire women globally and lead in multiple domains.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhaoqian Zeng, professionally known as Anna Zeng, a dynamic force in the world of procurement for higher education, has emerged as a multi-faceted leader who is not only transforming the procurement landscape but is also making waves as an author. With a unique blend of expertise in procurement, a passion for creative writing, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Anna’s journey showcases her ability to navigate and excel across varied fields.Anna began her professional journey in China, launching her career in Customs Audit shortly after graduating from law school. Her thirst for growth led her to pursue an MBA in Supply Chain Management at Golden Gate University, San Francisco. Anna graduated with honors and transitioned into the higher education sector, where she continues to expand her expertise as a procurement leader while actively mentoring young professionals and contributing to their development.But Anna’s journey is not confined to procurement alone. Driven by a lifelong passion for writing, she is set to publish her first novel, a heartfelt work inspired by her dreams and her desire to communicate values to her young daughter.“Success is not just about excelling in one area; it’s about leveraging your diverse experiences to create a holistic approach to life and work,” says Anna Zeng. “Whether it's through professions, motherhoods or entrepreneurship, my goal is to inspire women to believe in their worth, pursue their passions, and create something meaningful.”Anna’s story is one of resilience, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her ability to transition from one role to another, while continuously seeking growth and learning, sets her apart as a true leader in today’s fast-paced world.Anna Zeng is available for interviews and speaking engagements to share her insights on procurement, writing, entrepreneurship, and the importance of women’s empowerment.BOOK DETAILS:- Title: The Zodiac Guardians: Annabelle’s Enchanted Adventures- Genre: Fiction- Release Date: May 3, 2025- Publisher: Global Book Publishing- Buy on Amazon: https://a.co/d/j11Brce AUTHOR BIO:Anna Zeng is a procurement leader, author, and entrepreneur with an MBA in Supply Chain Management. Recognized with multiple awards for her professional achievements, Anna brings a unique blend of strategic expertise and creative vision to all her endeavors. She is also a proud mother to a spirited three-year-old daughter, who continues to inspire her storytelling journey.Anna’s upcoming novel reflects her deep passion for writing and her commitment to sharing values that uplift and motivate. Through imaginative narratives, she encourages young readers to face challenges with courage, nurture their curiosity, and believe in their ability to overcome obstacles. Her work highlights the importance of resilience, creativity, and the strength found in collaboration and shared purpose.To learn more about Anna Zeng, and her First Children Fiction, Contact her here:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zhaoqian-anna-zeng-mba-cpsm-35a35297/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writeyourdream_annazeng , orEmail anna.zeng.book@gmail.comFollow her on social media at Instagram Account: writeyourdream_annazeng for updates and inspiration.Anna Zeng is a versatile leader with a strong background in procurement, authorship, and professional development. Her work is guided by a dedication to excellence and a deep passion for creativity, personal growth, and meaningful storytelling. Through her leadership in higher education and her literary pursuits, Anna aims to inspire others—especially women and young readers—to embrace challenges, explore new possibilities, and support one another in building a stronger, more collaborative future.

Book Trailer - The Zodiac Guardians: Annabelle's Enchanted Adventures

