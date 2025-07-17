Latin-American Teen Represents Learn The Arts Las Vegas With July 4th Soccer Stadium Performance

Sofia Pineda, 14, sings "God Bless America" at the Las Vegas Lights FC game on the 4th of July. Learn The Arts student Sofia Pineda prepares to perform at halftime during a Las Vegas Lights FC match. Learn The Arts student Sofia Pineda looks up at Director and Co-Founder Teresa Rios during the Las Vegas Lights FC match. Young fans applaud and high-five teen artist Sofia Pineda after her performance at a professional soccer game in Las Vegas. Fans proudly wear “Learn The Arts!®” caps while cheering on the Las Vegas Lights FC at a 4th of July match.

14-year-old Sofia Pineda becomes the first performer to represent Learn The Arts in Las Vegas, singing “God Bless America” at the Lights FC halftime show

Performing in Las Vegas was an unforgettable chance to share my voice and represent my school in a new city.” — Sofia Pineda

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn The Arts!announced that 14-year-old Sofia Pineda performed “God Bless America” during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights FC professional soccer game on July 4, 2025. The event marked the first time a student publicly represented the Learn The Arts brand in Las Vegas.Sofia, 14, has been a student of Westminster Arts Academy, the California flagship fine arts learning center of Learn The Arts, for over a decade. She began in ballet at age four and transitioned to vocal coaching at age eight. Soon after, she started performing in recitals and community events. Over the years, she has appeared throughout Westminster and nearby cities at festivals, city events, and regular performances at local retirement homes. These community showcases are a consistent part of the student experience across all Learn The Arts locations.Many students at Learn The Arts learning centers begin attending in early childhood and continue all through high school. Some even wish it to be their first job, continuing their connection to the learning center that helped shape them.“Sofia has loved to sing since she was very young, and [Westminster Arts Academy] helped her find her voice,” said her parents, Will and Sandra Pineda. “They have a wonderful staff that has helped Sofia grow.”She previously sang the national anthem at Crypto.com Arena in 2024 during a Los Angeles Sparks game, the city’s WNBA team. The venue is also home to the Lakers and Kings and has hosted some of the greatest athletes in sports history. “Performing last summer at Crypto.com Arena was such an exciting achievement for me,” said Sofia. “Singing again this summer at a Las Vegas Lights FC game was the cherry on top.”According to Teresa Rios, Director and Co-Founder of Westminster Arts Academy and Learn The Arts, “Sofia’s performances at Crypto Arena and the Las Vegas Lights soccer game were not only proud milestones for her but for our entire community.”Rios added, “We’ve known Sofia since she was just four years old, and watching her discover her voice was a transformative moment for all of us at Learn The Arts.”“Attending Westminster Arts Academy has given me regular opportunities to perform for many audiences, learn from outstanding teachers, and continue to grow,” said Sofia.Her parents reflected on how far she’s come. “We never imagined when we signed up Sofia at Westminster Arts Academy for dance in 2014 that she would be singing the national anthem at a Los Angeles Sparks game and also get an opportunity to sing in Las Vegas for the Lights,” they said.Learn The Arts continues to grow its reach across state lines. Its Las Vegas location offers both group and private music lessons for kids of all ages, starting as young as 18-months-old. Adults are also welcome. Dance and visual art programs are planned to launch later this year.Learn more about Learn The Arts Las Vegas at LearnTheArts.com.About Learn The Arts!Learn The Arts!is a fine arts education brand with locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada. The organization’s mission is to make arts education accessible to everyone by creating a fun, non-intimidating learning environment. Through innovative coaching methods and the use of modern technology, Learn The Arts helps students develop a true love for music, dance, and visual art. Programs are available for all ages and are designed to support both personal growth and artistic development while encouraging a lifelong love for learning and the journey itself.

From Local Stages to Pro Sports: Learn The Arts! Student Performs at Pro Soccer Game in Las Vegas

