Eagle Communications Seeks Nonprofit Partners for 2025-2026

American University’s PRSSA student-run PR firm is now accepting nonprofit and mission-driven clients for the upcoming academic year.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each semester, Eagle Communications collaborates with select organizations across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region to deliver strategic communications support. The firm’s team of undergraduate students brings fresh ideas and innovative strategies to help amplify community-driven work while gaining hands-on experience in the PR field. With the help of faculty advisor and industry veteran, Gemma Puglisi, Eagle Communications delivers generational knowledge and service in public relations.Services offered include:- Social media strategy and content creation- Event promotion and fundraising support- Media outreach and crafting press releases- Communications research and strategy- Brand development and one-voice messaging- Creative campaign planningPast clients have included Veterans on the Rise, Story Tapestries, NY Laughs, Washington Media Group, and more. “We’re passionate about supporting organizations that are making an impact in our community,” said Lee Webster, Nonprofit Director of Eagle Communications. “If your team is looking for fresh communications support, we’d love to connect.”A biannual donation of $500–$800 is requested as payment for services, although this amount is negotiable based on the organization’s capacity. For more information, contact eaglecomm.directors@gmail.com or follow @eaglecomm_au on social media.

