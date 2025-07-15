Frontage Strengthens Global GDDS and DMPK Leadership

Dr. Sean Yu (left) will serve as Head of Global Drug Discovery Services (GDDS) and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services; Dr. Yaodong Huang (right) will serve as Co-Head of GDDS at Frontage Laboratories Inc.

The integration of global GDDS, Chemistry, and DMPK operations is primed to drive Frontage drug discovery services from initial leads to developmental candidates” — Dr. Wentao Zhang, Co-CEO, Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontage Holdings Corporation announces the appointment of Dr. Sean Yu as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Drug Discovery Services ( GDDS ) and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics ( DMPK ) Services. Dr. Yaodong Huang, Senior Vice President of Frontage Chemistry Services, will serve as Co-Head of GDDS. Both will report to Co-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wentao Zhang.Dr. Sean Yu has over 30 years of experience from large pharma and CRO operations. He led DMPK Services at Frontage since joining in 2019 through the acquisition of RMI Laboratories, he founded in 2014 and led as CEO. He spent over 18 years at Merck & Co., has over 50 publications, and holds a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Rutgers University, BS from Peking University, and a Management Certificate from Wharton Business School.Dr. Yaodong Huang joined Frontage in 2024. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Chemistry at Ocgene Biotech, leading over 350 professionals in R&D, production, and quality control. He has worked with SYNthesis Med Chem, ACME Biopharma, and Philips Research. Dr. Huang holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of California and MS from Fudan University and received the BR Baker Memorial Fellowship and the Roche Bioscience Award.Dr. Zhang stated, “Sean and Yaodong’s leadership has positioned our DMPK and Chemistry services as a trusted provider. The integration of global GDDS, Chemistry, and DMPK operations is primed to drive Frontage drug discovery services from initial leads to developmental candidates” Dr. Yu said, “I’m excited to position Frontage as a leading provider of GDDS and DMPK services globally.” Dr. Huang added, “I’m honored to co-lead with Dr. Yu and aim to drive exemplary growth as trusted partners to our customers.”𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 ( www.frontagelab.com Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization providing integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late-phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment, and early-phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

