Alma Environmental Partners Launches to Transform Sustainability Ambition into Action Across the Built Environment

Sustainability Consulting for an Evolving World | Innovative. Resilient. Ready for What’s Next.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alma Environmental Partners, a women-owned sustainability consulting firm, officially launches today to help organizations turn climate ambition into operational results. Founded by industry leaders Madeline Dunaway and Alana Spencer, Alma delivers data-driven sustainability consulting that embeds ESG principles into every stage of design, construction, development, and operations.Headquartered in St. Louis, with locations in Chicago and Phoenix, we serve clients across the U.S. guiding them through the complexities of environmental performance and sustainable business strategy.“We founded Alma to bridge the gap between sustainability ambition and execution,” said co-founder and managing partner Madeline Dunaway. “Our goal is to help clients unlock the ROI of sustainability through practical, data-driven solutions.” Prior to founding Alma, Dunaway served as Director of Sustainability Services at Clayco, where she built and led the firm’s in-house sustainability consulting team that integrated high-performance strategies across large-scale projects.Co-founder and managing partner Alana Spencer adds, “Our clients are not just looking for sustainability, they are looking for results. We work alongside them to turn environmental goals into competitive advantage by aligning sustainability with financial performance, operational efficiency, and value creation.” Spencer brings over 17 years of experience in the built environment, corporate ESG strategy, and real estate sustainability consulting. She previously held leadership roles as Vice President of Sustainability at Clayco and Vice President of Growth at RE Tech Advisors, a Blackstone portfolio company.Alma’s core services include:• Corporate sustainability strategy & ESG integration• Green building certification (LEED, WELL, etc.)• Climate risk analysis & resilience planning• Circular economy & sustainable materials consulting• Sustainability education & leadership trainingCombining deep industry knowledge with AI-driven analytics and innovative tools, Alma delivers high-impact sustainability solutions that support both environmental and business objectives. Whether improving climate resilience, reducing emissions, or achieving certifications, Alma partners with clients to future-proof their assets and operations.Currently, Alma is engaged across sectors including commercial real estate, mission critical, manufacturing, and private equity, helping partners meet sustainability targets and enhance environmental performance.To learn more, visit www.alma-ep.com or contact https://www.alma-ep.com/contact About Alma Environmental PartnersAlma Environmental Partners is a women-owned sustainability consultancy helping clients embed sustainability into the core of their operations, projects, and investments. Through tailored strategies, industry expertise, and a deep commitment to impact, Alma guides organizations in transforming environmental goals into real-world results that support people, planet, and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.