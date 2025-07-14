DUPLEXITY Exposes their roots with Cinematic Pop-Rock Ballad 'Love in Reverse' Out July 18

Love In Reverse Cover Art Photo of Luke Judy & Savannah Judy by Teren Oddo

DUPLEXITY's "Love In Reverse," embodies the heartache of love and walking away, even when it feels right. Capturing the bittersweet essence of moving on..

This is my cut you loose, let you go- letter to you, goodbye” — DUPLEXITY

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-bred brother-sister duo DUPLEXITY returns with their most emotional single yet, “ Love in Reverse ”, a nostalgic pop-rock ballad that explores the heartbreak of letting go, even when everything seemed right.With its striking artwork that embodies a blend of melancholy and hope, the track resonates deeply with listeners by capturing the bittersweet essence of maturing through love.Written by Savannah Judy, Luke Judy, and veteran songwriter Trey Bruce, the song paints a vivid picture of a breakup where love just wasn’t enough. It’s not about the explosive end of a toxic relationship, it’s about the quiet grief of knowing you have to walk away from something good.“It’s about falling in love backwards: being strong enough to walk away when it would be easier to stay.” the duo explains. “Sometimes there’s no big reason for it to end. No one’s the villain. That kind of goodbye can feel even harder.” The lyrics follow the emotional tug-of-war of guilt, sorrow, and clarity, with lines like: “I wish I had a better reason so you don't /go around saying things / thinking bad of me.” The duo leans into vulnerability, asking big emotional questions through a Gen Z lens, all wrapped in warm, melodic production and intimate storytelling.Sonically, “Love in Reverse” blends organic, earthy textures with pop sensibilities, think Lana Del Rey meets The Japanese House, with a southern-tinged visual mood that mirrors their upcoming content: sun-drenched melancholy, soft light, and wide-open spaces.Since exploding into the LA music scene in 2023, DUPLEXITY has gained recognition for their dynamic performances, being crowned Rolling Stone's "America's Next Top Hitmaker" and has shared stages with prominent artists such as Benson Boone, Hannah Bahng & Laila, establishing themselves as an exciting force in the music industry."Love In Reverse" promises to solidify their place as a must-listen artist. The release will be supported by original visuals, earthy-themed shoots, and a heartfeltvideo campaign exploring what it means to say goodbye with grace.For interviews, playlisting, or press enquiries, please contact:Contact@duplexityband.comThank you for your time and support.Sincerely,Savannah Judy and Luke Judy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.