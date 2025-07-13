Classic/alternative rock band Broken Daisies invites listeners to lean into our soul’s full potential with 'Better Man'

When someone comes to a Broken Daisies show, we hope they not only enjoy the music, but experience the passion and meaning we put behind our music, lyrics, friendships and show.” — Jim Petipas, drummer and band manager

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New England-based alternative rock band Broken Daises is inviting listeners to lean into the full potential of their souls with “Better Man,” now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music “The song’s theme is the tension that rises up in every human soul between being a better man or woman — or falling into bitterness as the circumstances of life come at us,” the band reveals. “There is a lot of relevant Adam and Eve imagery mingled in.”That imagery supports the idea that each person has a clear daily choice to live in alignment with their values — or not. The song’s theme is carried by classic alternative rock instrumentation, a sound that the band has established through live gigs across the New England area.Broken Daisies is comprised of Anthony Freddura (lead guitar), Stephen Kaufmann (bass and saxophone), Ben Knight (keyboard, vocals), Jim Petipas (drums, vocals) and Renato Zeppi (guitar, vocals). The collective of musicians recorded “Better Man” at Northgate Studios, where it was produced by Berklee graduate Tim Bongiovanni. Randy Leroy of Tonal Park mastered the final track.The invitation found in “Better Man” is a hallmark of Broken Daisies’s music: thought-provoking encouragement. An accompanying music video to be released on July 18 expands on the themes, giving listeners a visual to grasp the theme.“I want them to feel a sense of hope and encouragement from the music. It is intended to be uplifting,” Renato Zeppi offers.Listeners are likely to experience that emboldening dose of hope when they see the song live as well. With a willingness to play any venue, Broken Daises is committed to offering performances with impact.Jim Petipas explains, “When someone comes to a Broken Daisies show, we hope they not only enjoy the music, but experience the passion and meaning we put behind our music, lyrics, friendships and show.”That ethos informs even the band name, which references the idea that daisies are resilient flowers that can symbolize rebirth and renewal. That kind of hope is Broken Daisies’s mission, whether on stage or in the studio.“Better Man” is streaming now. You can learn more about Broken Daisies by finding their website and social platforms at https://linktr.ee/brokendaisies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.