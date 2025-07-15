Iowa’s New Parental Leave Law for Families Who Adopt: Move for Adoption Virtually and In Person

Iowans for Adoption 5K, Walk, Run, Virtual, In Person

All Welcome to Join Non-Profit Hosting Move for Adoption-Walk, Run, or Watch to Celebrate Adoption

Not everyone may be able to adopt or be a foster parent; there are many other ways to Move for Adoption. We need everyone's help to ensure that all children have safe, loving, permanent families!” — Dr. Diana Lang

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, members of Iowans for Adoption and Equality for Adoptive Families started speaking with Iowa lawmakers because Iowa parents who adopted a child did not have equal parental leave compared to Iowa parents who gave birth to a child.Effective July 1, 2025, new legislation guarantees that Iowa parents adopting a child (up to six years old) receive the same workplace leave and protection as those provided to parents who give birth. The first years after adoption and birth are crucial for attachment and adjustment, so this is great news for families who adopt All are invited to celebrate this new law and adoption at the annual Move for Adoption.The in-person celebration is Sunday, July 27, at 1PM, at Utopia Park, 7000 Vista Drive, West Des Moines, IA. It includes a 5K, a kids' fun run, free crane games, face-painting, balloons, promotional items, and medals for all youth in attendance. The virtual celebration can be completed any day, any time, with any activity, for any distance, anywhere in the world.According to Dr. Diana Lang, Executive Director and Founder, "In Iowa, thousands of kids are living in foster care on any given day and more than 500 kids in Iowa's foster care system do not have any parents with legal rights; these kids are waiting to be adopted.”Lang emphasizes, "Not everyone may be able to adopt or be a foster parent; there are many other ways to Move for Adoption. All are welcome to attend the celebration! We need everyone's help to ensure that all children have safe, loving, permanent families! And, this new parental leave law adds another layer of support to families who adopt," Lang said.For more information, visit http://www.IowansForAdoption.org , or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6mQDN4UX8w , or email info@IowansForAdoption.org.

Move for Adoption: In Person or Virtual 5K, Walk, Run, Kids' Fun Run; All Are Welcome

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.