Travla.xyz Launches as a Global Marketplace for Classified Ads

We created Travla.xyz to bridge the gap between local sellers and a global audience” — Israel Otoijamun

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travla Property Management Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of https://travla.xyz, a dynamic global classified ads platform designed to simplify the buying and selling of products and services across borders.

Travla.xyz provides users with a powerful and user-friendly digital marketplace where individuals and businesses can list a wide range of offerings—from real estate and electronics to professional services and job listings.

Travla.xyz was created bridge the gap between local sellers and a global audience. The platform gives everyone regardless of location, the opportunity to showcase their services, sell their products, and discover what others have to offer, all in one trusted space.

Key Features of Travla.xyz:

Global Reach: Post and browse ads from virtually any country.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple navigation and ad posting process.

Multi-Category Listings: From vehicles and electronics to real estate, jobs, and services.

Secure and Verified Listings: Tools to ensure quality and minimize fraud.

Why Use Travla.xyz?

1. Global Reach, Local Feel

Travla.xyz connects users across continents while still supporting local communities. You can buy and sell globally or focus on listings in your area — all from one platform.

2. Free and Easy to Use

Posting ads on Travla.xyz is 100% free for individuals and small businesses. The intuitive interface allows you to create, edit, and manage listings with just a few clicks — no tech skills needed.

3. Diverse Categories

From electronics and real estate to services, vehicles, and job listings, Travla.xyz covers it all. Whatever you're offering — or looking for — you'll find a place for it here.

4. Safe and Secure Transactions

We prioritize safety. Our platform includes tools for verifying users and spotting scams, helping you buy and sell with confidence.

5. Support for Entrepreneurs

Small businesses and freelancers can use Travla.xyz as a free marketing channel to showcase products or services, gain exposure, and grow their brand.

6. No Borders, Just Opportunities

Whether you're in Lagos, London, or Lima, Travla.xyz opens the door to global opportunities. Your next buyer, seller, or partner could be just one click away.

Visit https://travla.xyz to explore listings or post your own ad today.

About Travla Property Management Ltd.:

Travla Property Management Ltd. is a diversified company with interests in real estate, technology, and digital services. The launch of Travla.xyz aligns with its mission to empower users with innovative tools for commerce, communication, and connection in the digital age.

Media Contact:

Israel Otoijamun

Founder/CEO

Email: israel@travla.xyz

Phone: +234 (0) 8038546269

Website: https://travla.xyz

Legal Disclaimer:

