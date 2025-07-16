Local Author Donates Books Across North Carolina to Spark Mental Health Awareness

C.F. Coon, HCA Parallon Coordinator and New Bern native, launches statewide initiative to break the silence around mental health in the state of North Carolina.

"The right thing is hard to do, but the right thing is the right thing to do"--C. F. Coon 2022” — C. F. Coon

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reduce stigma and inspire open conversations about emotional well-being, North Carolina native and mental health advocate C.F. Coon is donating copies of her self-published book, Unmasking Mental Health: Breaking the Silence Across Society, to schools, healthcare organizations, and civic leaders throughout the state.

A native of New Bern, NC, Coon is currently a National Coverage Determination (NCD) and Local Coverage Determination (LCD) Coordinator for HCA Parallon and also serves as a substitute teacher for Guilford County Schools. Her lived experiences and professional insight have shaped a powerful message about the toll of emotional masking and the urgent need for greater mental health support in every sector.

“This book gives voice to the silenced,” said Coon. “From classrooms and hospitals to legislative offices, I wanted to show how deeply the culture of suppression affects individuals, and how much healing begins with honesty.”

The donation campaign includes outreach to leaders in education, healthcare, public service, and diversity and inclusion across major NC cities, including Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Greenville, New Bern, Kinston, and Havelock. Each copy includes a personal message inviting readers to reflect, act, and advocate for a more emotionally open society.

Unmasking Mental Health: Breaking the Silence Across Society is available in print and ebook formats. C.F. Coon hopes this effort not only sparks discussion but also empowers others to share their stories without shame.

For media inquiries or to learn more about the book donation campaign, contact the author directly at Gcoon48439@aol.com. Copies of Unmasking Mental Health are available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

