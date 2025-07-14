Bliss Bites NYNJ Announces Expansion of Charcuterie Services Across New York and New Jersey

Bliss Bites NY NJ Logo Bliss Bites Charcuterie board Bliss Bites Grazing Table

Bliss Bites NYNJ offers handcrafted catering and gourmet boards designed to elevate events across New York and New Jersey.

Bliss Bites NYNJ consistently delivers elegant, fresh, and memorable charcuterie & catering experiences that make every event truly special.” — Bliss Bites NYNJ Team

UNION CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bliss Bites NYNJ , a boutique charcuterie & catering company based in Union City, has expanded its reach across New York City and Northern New Jersey, offering curated charcuterie boards grazing tables , and gourmet gift boxes tailored for private and corporate events.With an increasing demand for personalized, visually appealing food displays, Bliss Bites has grown its operations to serve a wider range of events, from weddings and milestone celebrations to business gatherings. All offerings can be customized and are available with halal-friendly options."Food is not only about flavor—it’s about experience," said a company representative. "Our focus is on delivering quality and aesthetic balance in every arrangement, whether it’s a grazing table for a large event or a gift box for an individual occasion."Services Now Available:Grazing Tables for weddings, corporate functions, and private partiesCharcuterie Boards in a variety of sizes, styles, and themesGourmet Gift Boxes for holidays, birthdays, and client appreciationFull-Service Catering with on-site setup and custom designsHalal-Friendly Options available on all menu itemsThe company emphasizes the use of premium ingredients, including hand-selected meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and condiments. All items are prepared in a licensed kitchen and delivered throughout New York City (including Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens) and Northern New Jersey (such as Jersey City, Hoboken, and Fort Lee).Bliss Bites NYNJ has earned recognition locally for its attention to detail and ability to adapt its offerings for diverse client needs, from intimate home gatherings to large-scale events.Customers can explore service options and place orders through the company’s website.About Bliss Bites NYNJ:Bliss Bites NYNJ is a catering service specializing in charcuterie and grazing experiences. Founded in Union City, NJ, the business has grown steadily through referrals and partnerships with event planners, corporate teams, and individual clients.Contact Information:Bliss Bites NYNJ📍 913 New York Ave, Union City, NJ 07087📞 (551) 312-7853📧 sales@blissbitesnynj.comDelivery Available Across NYC & NJ

