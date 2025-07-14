Global Doula Certification Launches with 50+ Scholarships to Advance Maternal Health Equity

Empowering doulas with scholarships and expert training to deliver informed, equitable care—at a critical moment for maternal health in the U.S.

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMegi Health Launches First Global High-Risk Doula CertificationClinicians and doulas from five continents unite to bring culturally responsive, evidence-based training to frontline birth workers. Over 50 full scholarships are being awarded to doulas serving historically underserved communities in the inaugural cohort launching July 17, 2025.Megi Health, a global digital health company addressing hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, proudly announces the launch of the Megi High-Risk Doula Certification — the first international certification tailored for doulas supporting both normal and medically complex pregnancies.Built by doulas, for doulas — and developed in collaboration with clinicians, maternal health experts, and public health leaders from five continents — the six-week program provides evidence-based, trauma-informed, and culturally grounded education. It focuses on preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, early labor, and NICU transitions, equipping doulas to confidently support high-risk pregnancies in settings where clinical access may be limited."Doulas are becoming essential support for pregnant and postpartum women as health systems face growing strain," said Nina Sesto, CEO of Megi Health. "This program offers knowledge, tools, and a global community to help them deliver better care."Global Expertise, Local ImpactTo shape the program, Megi Health engaged doulas across multiple countries to understand the challenges they face. Hypertensive disorders impact more than 10% of pregnancies globally and are a leading cause of maternal deaths. In response, Megi brought together leading experts from the U.S., U.K., Europe, Africa, and Latin America to co-design a curriculum that is both clinically accurate and culturally responsive."This certification’s strength lies in its faculty. We’re giving doulas the knowledge and context they need to provide compassionate, evidence-based support," said Dr. Frances Conti-Ramsden, Chief Medical Officer at Megi Health and an OB-GYN registrar at Guy's and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.Meet the Speakers and FacultyThe program is led by a diverse faculty of clinicians, doulas, and educators, including:- Dr. Cornelia R. Graves, MD, FACOG, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist, Tennessee, USA- Nneka Hall, Doula & Perinatal Loss Expert, Massachusetts, USA- Kristin Revere, MM, CED-L, CED-PIC, Certified Birth and Postpartum Doula, Michigan, USA- Tara Campbell, CD(DONA), BDT(DONA), Certification Director at DONA International, USA- Dr. Antonio de Marvao, Cardiologist & Obstetric Physician, UK- Dr. Frances Conti-Ramsden, OB-GYN Physician & Academic, UK- Damiana Andonova, MHA, CD(DONA), Maternal Health Advocate, USA- Charnise Littles, IBCLC, LD, Founder, Birth & Milk Co., USA- Dr. Giselle Tâmega de Camargo, Pediatric & Fetal Cardiologist, Brazil- Dr. Dennis Mbiti Mwondi, Maternal Health Champion, Kenya- Dr. Alan Jelić, Cardiologist, Croatia- Dr. Sara White, Women’s Health Lecturer, UK- Dr. Katherine Clark, Midwife & Lecturer in Women’s Health, UKEquity and AccessTo reduce barriers, Megi has awarded over 50 full scholarships to doulas in communities disproportionately affected by maternal health disparities, including Washington, DC; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Montgomery, AL; and Baltimore, MD. The certification also includes translated content, flexible formats, and long-term peer support via the Doulas with Heart Network."This is about fixing what’s broken in women’s healthcare by investing in the people already doing the work," said Damiana Andonova, co-creator of the program.Support from Mission-Aligned BrandsThe launch has drawn support from brands like Cozy Earth, Calzuro, Swaddelini, and Oilogic. These partners are providing scholarship contributions, doula wellness products, and gifts for early enrollees in the program.Beyond CertificationGraduates join the Doulas with Heart Network, gaining ongoing access to clinical updates, continuing education, resource libraries, and wellness tools that enhance their long-term impact.About Megi HealthMegi Health is a global digital health company addressing hypertensive disorders in pregnancy through AI-powered education, remote monitoring, and culturally tailored support. Its platform helps healthcare systems, birth workers, and families detect and respond to risk early. Megi is a member of the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network and part of the ABHI and 1871 AI Accelerator programs.To learn more or register: www.megi.ai/doulas Registration for the July 2025 cohort closes July 24th. The fall cohort begins September 15.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.