Introducing the Legacy Africa Music Awards (LAMA): Honoring the Sound, Spirit, and Architects of African Music

LAMA2025 Legacy Africa Music Awards

Legacy Africa Music Awards (LAMA) is an award that celebrates the pioneers of African music, whose talent have helped shape the sound of Africa.

DOHA, QATAR, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and unprecedented step to honor Africa's musical heritage, the Legacy Africa Music Awards (LAMA) has officially launched as a pan-African platform dedicated to celebrating the icons, pioneers, and behind-the-scenes visionaries who have shaped the continent's sound and global influence.LAMA is not just an award ceremony. It is a movement of recognition, preservation, and unity. Set to launch its inaugural edition in 2025, the event will spotlight 30 pioneers, legends, and leaders of African music from five regions: North, South, East, West Anglophone, and West Francophone Africa. Honorees will include artists, producers, executives, composers, managers, DJs, and other cultural innovators who have defined African music through the decades."Legacy Is Not a Moment. It's a Movement."From the street corners of Lagos to the rhythms of Dakar, the soul of Kinshasa to the beats of Cairo, Africa has given the world sounds that inspire joy, rebellion, love, and liberation. Yet, for decades, many of the continent's most influential contributors have remained unsung or under-celebrated.LAMA aims to change that."This platform is not just about applause; It's about acknowledgment. It's about writing African music history with African hands," said Kaycee Oguejiofor, Founder and Project Lead of LAMA.The awards will feature:● Over 20 Honorees across five regions● Special Ambassador Honors for global African music figures● Legacy Powerhouse Awards for executives, curators, and pioneers behind the scenes● Cultural showcases and performances● Industry roundtables, documentary spotlights, and exhibition experiences.Pan-African Backing, Global VisionLAMA is proudly supported by industry veterans, music historians, creatives, and institutions across the continent. Conversations are underway with regional governments, embassies, cultural commissions, the African Union, and private sector stakeholders to ensure widespread continental endorsement.Though the host city will be announced soon, the Legacy Africa Music Awards is already building momentum with weekly spotlights, digital stories, and pan-African engagement from Johannesburg to Nairobi, Lagos to Casablanca.A Call to the Continent, and to SponsorsAs Africa's creative economy grows, LAMA invites music lovers, fans, governments, stakeholders, and prospective sponsors to take ownership of the narrative and honor the legends while they're still here.Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering exclusive brand visibility, partnership with an iconic cultural movement, and access to a vibrant, engaged audience across Africa and the diaspora.For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, Visit www.lamaawards.com Contact:Email: info@lamaawards.comPhone: +234 816 769 5926 | +974 6679 1917Instagram: @LamaawardsFacebook: @LAMAwards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.