Boston Proper x Susana Monaco Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection: Limited Edition Women's Fashion Collab Available Now

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Proper, a leading women's fashion retailer- The highly anticipated co-branded capsule collection by the leading women’s fashion retailer Boston Proper and renowned designer Susana Monaco has been announced today. This collection features exclusive ready-to-wear pieces that blend minimalist luxury with condiment, contemporary style.We can see the combination of Monaco’s signature streamlined aesthetic with Boston Proper’s bold, sophisticated take on women’s fashion in this Boston Proper x Susana Monaco exclusive collection. The limited-edition collaboration features versatile pieces perfect for a modern woman’s wardrobe, including:· Signature Jersey Dresses in exclusive colorways· Elevated Basics with architectural details· Day-to-Night Separates in luxury fabric· Statement Pieces featuring unique design elements· Travel-Friendly Essentials in wrinkle-free materialDesigner Collaboration Celebrates Empowered Femininity"This collection is not just about style, it’s about creating timeless investment pieces for women who embrace simplicity and style," says Susana Monaco, Founder and President. "Each piece in this collection embodies sophistication and is made to move seamlessly from boardroom to dinner without putting in effort."Sheryl Clark, CEO of Boston Proper, adds: "We are living in a world where disruptive females are shaking up the world, and that includes fashion as well. This exclusive collection is a testament to what Boston Proper stands for: unapologetic, confident femininity. It's bold, it's refined, & it's built for women who lead."Exclusive Shopping Experience and VIP AccessThe exclusive collaboration launches with an immersive brand experience including:· VIP Early Access for Boston Proper’s loyalty club members and email subscribers· Behind-the-Scene Content featuring the design process· Exclusive Designer Interview with Susana Monaco· Limited articles ensuring exclusivityAvailability and PricingBoston Proper x Susana Monaco capsule collection will be available online exclusively at BostonProper.com from July 10, 2025 with pieces ranging from $58-$248. Shopping enthusiasts are encouraged to shop early to secure their favorite pieces as the stock is limited.Shop the CollectionVisit bostonproper.com/collections/susana-monaco to shop the exclusive collection and be a part of the waiting list for early access.About Boston ProperBoston Proper is a leading specialty retailer of women’s apparel and accessories, known for its distinctive, confident style that empowers women to feel and look their best wherever they are. Founded in 1922, Boston Proper offers its exclusive designs on its website, catalogs, & retail locations.About Susana MonacoSusana Monaco is a women’s favorite brand among style-conscious women since 2000, known for its innovative fabrics, flattering silhouettes, & its unique minimalist approach towards modern dressing. Monaco’s design emphasizes versatility, comfort, & timeless appeal.Press Contact:Laura PuckerBBE MediaEmail: Laura@bbemedia.netPhone: 561.706.1544High-Resolution Images and Assets:Download press kit and product images at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yfbhn7ck5angylikgfga7/AJSrRhIMQ-bJP1ThQipjI1g?rlkey=cz1efy4rehvl9evicmjrghack&e=1&st=t0gbkm7s&dl=0 Connect With Us:Instagram: @bostonproper @susanamonacoHashtag: #BPxSusanaMonaco #BostonProperStyleWebsite: BostonProper.com

