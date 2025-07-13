Radiator Village Launches as the Cheapest Radiator Retailer in the UK

Radiator Village is also committed to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.

BLACKBURN, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK home heating market welcomes a disruptive new player with the official launch of Radiator Village , now live at www.radiatorvillage.co.uk . Founded by Lancashire-based entrepreneur Mohammed Ashraf, Radiator Village enters the market with a bold promise: to offer the cheapest radiators in the UK—without compromising on quality, customer service, or delivery standards.Radiator Village aims to transform how homeowners, property developers, landlords, and tradespeople shop for heating products by offering an extensive range of radiators, towel rails, accessories, and heating solutions at industry-leading prices.“Radiators are essential to every UK home, and we believe nobody should have to pay inflated prices for warmth and comfort,” said Mohammed Ashraf, Founder and Managing Director of Radiator Village. “We’re here to challenge the status quo, pass real savings on to our customers, and make premium radiators affordable for everyone.”Born from Experience, Built with PurposeRadiator Village isn’t just another online heating store. It is the result of years of industry experience, careful supplier relationships, and a commitment to transparent pricing.Mohammed Ashraf, a Blackburn native and seasoned entrepreneur with a strong track record in e-commerce and home improvement retail, saw a growing gap in the radiator market. Consumers were either paying sky-high prices from traditional retailers or compromising quality when opting for budget alternatives. Radiator Village was created to deliver the best of both worlds: high-quality products at the lowest possible prices.The company is headquartered in Blackburn, Lancashire, a town with a proud manufacturing and entrepreneurial heritage. From this northern base, Radiator Village is set to serve customers across the UK with fast, reliable nationwide delivery.Unbeatable Prices, GuaranteedAt the heart of Radiators Village’s mission is its price guarantee: to offer the cheapest radiators in the UK. Through strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and a direct-to-consumer model, the company is able to significantly cut overheads and pass savings straight to the customer.“We've stripped away the costly showroom expenses and wholesale markups that dominate the industry,” explains Ashraf. “Our lean model allows us to price aggressively, without sacrificing quality. If a customer finds the same radiator cheaper elsewhere, we want to hear about it — and we’ll beat that price.”The result is a product offering that caters to all styles and budgets — from traditional column vertical radiators and sleek designer panels to modern electric radiators and heated towel rails.A Product for Every HomeRadiator Village’s comprehensive catalogue includes:Panel Radiators – Efficient, space-saving designs perfect for modern and traditional homes alike.Vertical Radiators – Stylish, contemporary solutions that make a statement while saving wall space.Designer Radiators – Combining performance with aesthetics for homes that value both form and function.Towel Rails – Heated towel radiators in a variety of sizes and finishes, ideal for bathrooms and kitchens.Accessories – Valves, brackets, and installation tools to complete the job with ease.Each product is carefully curated and rigorously tested to meet the demands of UK homes and the expectations of discerning customers.Customer-First ApproachDespite being an online-first retailer, Radiator Village is deeply customer-focused. From intuitive site navigation and secure checkout to responsive customer support and delivery tracking, every element of the user experience is designed with convenience in mind.The company’s website, www.radiatorvillage.co.uk , is fully mobile-optimised, making it easy for users to browse, compare, and order on the go. Each listing includes detailed product specifications, professional photography, and installation guidance — empowering customers to make informed choices.Ashraf notes, “Customer satisfaction is non-negotiable. We’ve invested heavily in logistics, tech, and support to ensure every order is fulfilled quickly, accurately, and hassle-free.”Local Roots, National ReachAlthough Radiator Village operates nationwide, it remains proud of its Lancashire roots. The business sources many of its support services locally and employs regional talent for logistics, administration, and warehousing. By keeping operations lean and local, the company is able to reinvest in growth while creating job opportunities in Blackburn and surrounding areas.“We're proud to be based in Blackburn, a town known for hard work and innovation,” Ashraf says. “This community is where we’ve built our foundation, and as we grow, we’ll continue to support our local economy.”Sustainability and Energy EfficiencyRadiator Village is also committed to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. All products are designed to meet or exceed UK energy efficiency standards, helping customers reduce energy bills and their environmental impact. The company also takes steps to minimise packaging waste and reduce its carbon footprint in warehousing and logistics.Ashraf adds, “Energy efficiency isn't just about saving money — it’s about protecting the planet. We’re committed to making energy-efficient heating accessible and affordable to all.”What’s Next for Radiator Village?While the official launch is now live, Radiator Village has ambitious plans for the future. New product lines, a trade loyalty scheme, financing options, and expanded customer service hours are all in development. The company is also exploring partnerships with housing associations, construction firms, and wholesale buyers to provide high-volume solutions at market-leading rates.“We’re just getting started,” says Ashraf. “We’ve got big plans to scale, innovate, and change the way the UK shops for radiators. Radiator Village is more than a retailer — it’s a movement.”

