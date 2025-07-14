The Real Japan Honoured as 'Best Japanese Travel Experts 2025' in LUXlife Magazine's Travel & Tourism Awards

The Real Japan, a premier Japan travel experiences platform Best Japanese Travel Experts 2025 - LUXLife Travel Tourism Awards 2025 Rob Dyer, Founder The Real Japan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Japan, a premier platform dedicated to uncovering authentic Japanese travel experiences, is delighted to announce it has been awarded “Best Japanese Travel Experts 2025 - UK” in the LUXlife Magazine UK Travel & Tourism Awards 2025.

Founded by English writer and publisher Rob Dyer, who has been exploring Japan's diverse landscapes since 2000, The Real Japan offers in-depth destination guides, practical travel advice, and a premium Concierge service for bespoke trip planning. Rob's extensive experience enables travellers to delve deeper into Japan's rich culture and hidden gems with confidence.

LUXlife Magazine's Travel & Tourism Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate excellence across the global travel industry, spotlighting companies that consistently go above and beyond for their clients. Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper commented:

"The Real Japan showcases a commitment to unique, authentic travel experiences, providing tailored guidance that truly helps travellers discover the essence of Japan."

Rob Dyer, Founder of The Real Japan, expressed his gratitude:

"We are honoured to receive this award from LUXlife Magazine. Our mission has always been to guide travellers beyond the typical tourist spots, offering them a deeper, more authentic experience of Japan. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to that vision."

For more information about The Real Japan and its services, visit: https://www.therealjapan.com

