Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,684 in the last 365 days.

Modifications for Uluʻoa and Ulumanu intersections with Kailua Road

Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of modifications to intersections of Kailua Road (Route 61) with Uluʻoa Street and Ulumanu Drive. As part of HDOT’s traffic signal project at these intersections, the right-turn slip lanes from the side streets onto Kailua Road will be permanently removed.

The reason for removal of the slip lanes is to allow construction of the traffic signal poles with minimal impact to existing utilities. Curb extensions are also being built to house the new traffic signals. The curb extensions (also known as bulb-outs) will also improve safety by shortening the distance for pedestrians to cross the street.

During construction, concrete barriers will be installed to protect highway users. The estimated completion for the traffic signal installations is November 2025.

Variable message boards will be placed to let the travelling public know of the modification. For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

 

# # #

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Modifications for Uluʻoa and Ulumanu intersections with Kailua Road

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more