Speed limit on Kunia Road near ʻAnonui Road will be lowered effective July 18

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a speed limit change on Kunia Road (Route 750) effective July 18. The speed limit will change from 45 mph to 35 mph in the northbound direction between ʻAnonui Street and Kunia Plant Road. In the southbound direction, the speed limit will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph between the Hawai‘i Country Club Golf Course entrance and ʻAnonui Street.

HDOT is lowering the speed limit for these sections of Kunia Road based on the steady growth of agricultural activity in the area and need for increased roadway access. The highway sees an Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of 13,000 vehicles with 5.5% of that volume being large trucks.

A lower speed limit will improve safety for all users of the road. It will provide users on the main thoroughfare time to react to vehicles from the connecting roads and will reduce the likelihood of vehicles from the side roads making risky turns.

