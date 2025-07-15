Neighborly Software Announces Direct Integration with HUD's IDIS System

Neighborly Software IDIS Integration

Groundbreaking Solution Will Transform Federal Reporting for Community Development Programs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neighborly Software, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for government housing and community development programs, today announced the upcoming launch of its pioneering integration with HUD's Integrated Disbursement and Information System (IDIS). This integration will allow housing and community development departments to directly transmit data to IDIS from within the Neighborly Software platform, eliminating manual data entry and transforming the federal reporting process."We're thrilled to bring this game-changing capability to the market," said Jason Rusnak, President of Neighborly Software. "By allowing federally funded programs to integrate seamlessly with IDIS, we're solving one of the most persistent pain points our clients face – the time-consuming, error-prone process of federal reporting."Addressing a Critical Need in Public ServicePublic servants administering HUD-funded programs currently spend up to 30% of their weekly staff time on manual data entry into IDIS.Neighborly Software's IDIS Integration automates this process by providing a direct connection between program management and federal reporting systems. The solution will enable one-click submissions with real-time validation and tracking, significantly reducing administrative burden while improving data accuracy.Phased Release Beginning August 2025The IDIS Integration will be available starting in August 2025, with initial support for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. Integration capabilities for HOME, ESG and HOPWA programs will follow throughout the remainder of 2025.Key features of the integration include:• Direct transmission of Project, Activity and Accomplishment data to IDIS• User-friendly field mapping that eliminates duplicate data entry• Automated validation to reduce errors and submission issues• Real-time tracking and comprehensive audit trailsSupporting Organizations of All SizesNeighborly Software will offer IDIS Integration to HUD entitlements of all sizes, with any number of programs."This integration represents our ongoing commitment to making life easier for public servants," added Jigesh Parikh, Chief Technology Officer at Neighborly Software. "By eliminating hours of manual work each week, we're helping housing and community development professionals focus on what matters most – serving their communities."About Neighborly SoftwareNeighborly Software provides cloud-based software solutions that help government agencies and organizations efficiently manage housing and community development programs. Their comprehensive platform supports the full lifecycle of housing, economic development, and community improvement initiatives, from application intake to final reporting. With a focus on user-friendly design and exceptional customer support, Neighborly Software serves as a trusted partner to municipalities, counties, and states nationwide.For more information about Neighborly Software's IDIS Integration or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.neighborlysoftware.com/idis-integration

