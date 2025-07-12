KAUAʻI DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICE RELEASES REPORT OF ISLAND-WIDE CASPER SURVEY

Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Department of Health (DOH) Kauaʻi District Health Office (KDHO) has released its report of the 2025 Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey. From June 23-27, 2025, KDHO teams conducted door-to-door surveys at randomly selected households across the island. Over the course of five days, survey teams completed a total of 186 interviews, collecting valuable data about Kauaʻi residents’ health, well-being and emergency preparedness.

The CASPER survey is a validated, needs assessment methodology developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to rapidly obtain population-based estimates about the health and resource needs of a community pre- and post-disaster. This is the eighth CASPER survey conducted on Kauaʻi since 2017.

“This annual survey helps KDHO and our partners do a better job of serving our community,” said Kauaʻi District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “It informs our program planning, our outreach and education and our priorities.”

The 2025 Kauaʻi CASPER survey asked Kauaʻi residents about their basic household demographics, emergency supplies, concerns about climate change impacts, infectious disease awareness and concerns, as well as general health and well-being. A few key findings include:

81% of Kauaʻi households are aware of the recommendation to maintain a 14-day supply of non-perishable food and water, but only 17% of households meet it.

17% of Kauaʻi households have at least one member with electricity-dependent health needs. Of those households, only 45% have a backup power supply in the event of a power outage.

67% of Kauaʻi households are very or somewhat concerned about the impacts of climate change in Hawaiʻi. Almost half of households (42%) discuss climate change at least once a month, with 5% discussing it daily, 17% weekly, and 19% monthly. While most households expressed some level of concern and regular discussion of climate change, the majority (87%) have not experienced mental health impacts related to climate change.

Most Kauaʻi households (71%) are very or somewhat concerned about federal cuts to the EPA including safe drinking water, clean air and environmental justice. Similarly, most Kauaʻi households (76%) are very or somewhat concerned about federal cuts to CDC, FDA and Medicaid.

More than a third (35%) of Kauaʻi households are very concerned or somewhat concerned about their ability to pay the next month’s rent or mortgage. A statistically signficant 15% increase was observed from 2024 to 2025, which aligns with data collected during the 2020 CASPER a few months into the pandemic.

Among Kauaʻi homeowners, 5% reported loss of homeowners insurance coverage or inability to pay due to rising costs in the past year.

While the majority of Kauaʻi households (57%) continue to think that it is very important to stay up to date on recommended vaccines, a statistically significant 16% decline was observed from 2019 to 2025.

“The Kaua‘i CASPER survey report provides us with detailed point in time data of the circumstances facing Kaua‘i residents,” said Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8, Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau). “I deeply appreciate the Department of Health’s Kaua‘i team for their leadership and commitment to listening to and engaging with the community.”

“As a lifelong Kaua‘i resident, I know how important it is to ensure that our communities are resilient and prepared,” said Hawai‘i House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, (District 15 Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kapa‘a, portion of Wailua, Kawaihau). “Understanding the challenges our residents face is the first step to solving those challenges, whether that be access to emergency supplies or concerns about climate change and housing costs. I commend the Department of Health for continuing this important work and ensuring that public policy is grounded in the real experiences of our people.”

Kaua‘i’s annual CASPER surveys have served as an enormous capacity building exercise for KDHO and partner agencies, with over 120 staff and volunteers trained in this methodology over the past eight years, while simultaneously increasing local awareness of agencies and services available in our community. The 2025 survey was conducted with the support of DOH staff from Maui, Oʻahu, and Hawaiʻi Island, contributing to the expansion of this capability statewide and furthering the capacity built during the inaugural Hawaiʻi Island CASPER conducted in May 2025.

Click here for the 2025 Kauaʻi CASPER Report.

Previous CASPER Reports are available here: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/Casper/



