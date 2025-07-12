Upcoming day and night closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue for affordable housing project

Main, News Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of nighttime road closures and daytime lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) for sewer line work.

The project is for the Hale Pilina affordable housing complex, with work centered in front of the property at 150 South Puʻunēnē Avenue across from McDonald’s.

Beginning nightly this Sunday July 13, all lanes of South Puʻunēnē Avenue will be closed between the intersection with West Kamehameha Avenue to Hololeʻa Street, adjacent to Jim Falk Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.

The night closures will be Sundays through Thursdays, from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day. The last road closure of the week will end at 5:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Detours will be through Hoʻohana Street and East Kamehameha Avenue. See:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/New-Night-TCP-Puunene.jpg

Beginning Monday, July 14, through Friday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, one lane in each direction will be closed in the area fronting McDonald’s as work will take place in the turn pocket and inside lanes of South Puʻunēnē Avenue. One lane will remain open in each direction. No left turns will be permitted from the open lanes or from adjacent properties along the affected area. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Day-TCP-2-Puunene.jpg

The daytime work and lane closures will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The night and day closures are expected to last through August with daytime lane closures adjusted to the work being performed.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Weekly lane closure information can be found at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Please plan accordingly and expect delays. Also follow all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

