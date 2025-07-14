Suncovia’s Reaction to Net Metering Vote

Suncovia Logo Suncovia Solar Installation Maine Residential Solar

A step backwards for clean energy progress in Maine

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suncovia, a leading advocate for equitable clean energy solutions, has expressed deep concern over the advancement of Maine’s proposed legislation LD 1777, which aims to significantly alter the state’s net-energy billing (NEB) program and restrict future eligibility for front-of-the-meter projects such as community solar.

LD 1777, which recently passed the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, would make front-of-the-meter projects ineligible for the current NEB program and tasks the Governor’s Energy Office with creating a successor tariff-rate program. Under the proposed framework, this new rate would be capped at 1.5 times the average of comparable rates in neighboring states—a move that critics say ignores market realities and risks destabilizing current and future clean energy investments.

“This bill threatens to unravel years of progress and investment in Maine’s clean energy economy,” said Kate Daniel, Northeast Regional Director of the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA). “Retroactive changes like these not only compromise existing projects but also erode public trust and put thousands of future clean energy jobs and customer savings at risk.”

Suncovia shares the growing concerns of clean energy developers, municipalities, and over 110,000 Mainers who rely on net metering bill credits to manage their utility costs. The current NEB structure supports small-scale residential solar as well as large-scale community solar projects, offering vital energy bill offsets in a state where electricity prices remain among the highest in the country.

While LD 1777 purports to address rising electricity costs driven by global gas market volatility and transmission expenses, it instead shifts the burden to clean energy projects without offering a balanced or data-driven alternative. An analysis prepared for the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) showed that while the state’s tariff-rate program yielded a benefit-cost ratio of just 0.76, the kilowatt-hour credit program provided significant net benefits—especially for behind-the-meter installations.

Suncovia acknowledges the complexities of revising NEB programs but urges legislators and regulators to avoid overly blunt measures that disregard prior investments and undermine confidence in Maine’s renewable energy market.

“If the goal is to create a more sustainable and equitable energy future,” said Craig Mattson, CEO of Suncovia., “Maine should be building on what works—like community solar—not cutting it off at the knees.”

Suncovia calls on Maine’s legislature and the Governor’s Energy Office to adopt a transparent, inclusive, and data-informed approach to program reform—one that ensures predictability for developers, fairness for ratepayers, and continued access to affordable clean energy for all Mainers.

ABOUT SUNCOVIA

Suncovia is proud to serve Maine homeowners with affordable, reliable solar energy solutions designed to lower utility costs and create long-term savings. As Maine’s trusted full-service solar provider, we manage every step of the process in-house—from consultation to installation—ensuring a seamless, high-quality experience without outsourcing.

We install top-tier solar panels, inverters, and battery storage systems tailored for Maine’s climate and energy needs. Our team also provides roofing repairs, re-roofing, tree trimming and removal, and ongoing maintenance to keep your solar system performing at its best.

