Request for Applications - Small Building Retuning Pilot Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to pilot, analyze, and refine a Small Building Retuning Program for adoption by DOEE to assist buildings between 10,000-50,000 square feet in saving energy and complying with the District’s Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). The grantee will recruit and select a minimum of ten eligible properties, conduct building retuning investigations, implement complementary energy conservation measures, and develop policy recommendations to help small buildings comply with BEPS. The amount available for the project is $500,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-875 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 11, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations;

-Universities/educational institutions; and

Pre-application information session: Wednesday, 07-23-2025 at 1:00 pm.

Hosted by DOEE Meetings

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

