405 Cabinets & Stone Hosts Its Biggest Sales Event Ever

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of America’s 249th birthday, 405 Cabinets & Stone is proud to launch its BIGGEST SALES EVENT EVER, running July 03 through July 24. The tent event marks not only a salute to the nation’s independence but also an opportunity for homeowners to achieve the American dream of a beautiful, customized home—at truly unmatched prices.With up to 75% off thousands of items, the event is designed to clear warehouse space and pass the savings on to customers. Therefore, many items will be sold at a loss, including high-end kitchen cabinetry, vanities, sinks and faucets, stone countertops, baseboards and casings, and cabinets for garages, hallways, and laundry rooms.“Even with the uncertainty surrounding tariffs and rising material costs, we remain focused on our mission,” said John Goldman, Spokesperson of 405 Cabinets & Stone. “That mission is to offer the lowest cost with the highest quality products and services—a promise we’ve kept since 2005, and one that continues to define who we are.”What to Expect:- Savings up to 75% on premium kitchen and bath cabinets, floating shelves, stone countertops, baseboards and casings, and accessories- Exclusive tent-only discounts on overstock items and limited-edition models- Live design consultations and virtual 3D modeling services- Instant availability from over 250,000 square feet of stocked warehouse space- Expert staff with 20 years of design and installation experience405 Cabinets & Stone is known across Southern California for its extensive product line and dependable service. Founded in 2005, the company has grown into Orange County’s leading cabinet supplier, serving both residential and commercial clients. With over 80,000 stocked items and a wide array of custom features—from patented cabinetry to ergonomic storage solutions—405 helps customers bring both functionality and beauty into every project.Innovations the customers’ll find at the event:- Extreme Waste Basket Cabinets – Solid wood construction with heavy-duty glides- Everlasting Floating Shelves – All-wood, color-matched, and built to last- Reversible Vanities – Patented, Industry-first, customizable left/right installation- Thoughtfully Engineered Frameless Cabinetry, Ergonomic Drawers, Built-in Microwave Units, and much moreWhether a customer is a homeowner looking for a DIY kitchen remodel or a contractor in search of wholesale quality, this is the best time to shop.“We invite everyone—from first-time buyers to longtime customers—to take advantage of this opportunity,” John Goldman added. “There’s never been a better time to upgrade your space, support local business, and celebrate America’s independence.”Event Details:📍 405 Cabinets & Stone | Fountain Valley, CA📅 July 03 – July 24, 2025🎉 Family-friendly atmosphere, in-person deals, showroom accessHurry! Supplies are limited. Shop early for the best selection.Visit www.405cs.com or call (714) 500-3855 for more details.

