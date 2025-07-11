Reminder: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet July 16 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Raleigh and via teleconference (Webex) on Wednesday, July 16, from 9 am – 2:45 pm. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 9 am – 2:45 pm

WHERE: In person in Raleigh and Via Teleconference (Webex):

In Raleigh:

Albemarle Building, Room 245

325 N. Salisbury St.

Raleigh NC 27603

Online (via Webex): https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m514aa111848500989fb7f4ef5e175b88

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415-655-0003

Access Code: 2428 454 5505

Agenda and Supporting Documents

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2025.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.