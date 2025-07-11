Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in St. Lawrence County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Bernie Russo, who died on July 1, 2025 following an encounter with New York State Police (NYSP) troopers in Norfolk, St. Lawrence County.

In the early morning hours of July 1, state troopers arrived at a house in Norfolk in response to a reported domestic incident. When troopers arrived on the scene, they encountered Mr. Russo, who came out of an RV on the property. Troopers attempted to restrain Mr. Russo, placing him in handcuffs and leg restraints. During the encounter, Mr. Russo became unresponsive. Troopers initiated life-saving measures while waiting for the ambulance. Mr. Russo was pronounced dead on scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.