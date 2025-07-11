Florida Veterans Foundation Continues Statewide Veterans Dental Program

July 11, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Veterans Foundation (FVF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its Veterans Dental Program in 2026, thanks to renewed funding from the Florida Legislature and approval by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The crucial initiative expands access to vital dental care services for eligible veterans across the state.

Under this program, the FVF will continue to manage a comprehensive network of selected 501(c)(3) organizations to deliver a full range of dental services to qualified Veterans. The program emphasizes the importance of oral health and seeks to address the gap in dental care services for Veterans not fully covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We are honored to continue this initiative, which directly impacts the lives of many veterans across Florida. Our goal remains to ensure that every eligible veteran has access to the dental care they need, improving their quality of life and overall health,” says Dr. Pia S. Woodley, DBA, Chair, Florida Veterans Foundation.

For details, visit: bit.ly/44GBKJL